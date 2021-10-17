Stillwater: the new thriller with Matt Damon coming in July

The official release of the new film has been confirmed with Matt Damon Stillwater, directed by Tom McCarthy.

The plot of Stillwater

The film follows the story of Bill (Matt Damon). The man works on an American oil rig in Oklahoma. From one day to the next he discovers that he has to fly to France to visit his daughter (Abigail Breslin), who is in prison for a murder he claims he did not commit. Faced with language barriers, cultural differences and a complicated legal system, Bill he will make the girl’s release his personal mission.

Matt Damon as well Stillwater

Matt Damon was last seen in Ford vs Ferrari from James Mangold alongside Christian Bale, and will soon be back on the big screen with The Last Duel, one of three new films by Ridley Scott, which the actor of The Martian he wrote with his longtime friend Ben Affleck. Among the films on the program also No Sudden Move from Steven Soderbergh And Thor: Love and Thunder from Taika Waititi where he will find again Christian Bale (here for the role of Bale). Finally, according to some, he will return to collaborate with James Mangold for The Force.

Director Tom McCarthy

McCarthy wrote the script with Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain And Noé Debré. His film, originally scheduled for 2020, will currently clash in theaters with fantasy The Green Knight of the A24 And Jungle Cruise of the Disney.

The new thriller film signed, therefore, by the director de The Spotlight case will be released in the United States on July 30th, distributed by Focus Features.