Stillwater, the trailer for the new film by Matt Damon

With a film much more dramatic and intriguing than the previous ones, Matt Damon turns into Bill, a worker who, for the love of his daughter unjustly incarcerated, finds himself abandoning his life and his certainties. Waiting for an official date for the Italian release, Tom McCarty's "Stillwater" is preparing for its American debut on July 30th.

The trailer for “Stillwater”, The new film directed by the American director Tom McCarty, Oscar winner in 2016 for “The Spotlight case”. In the first official clips of what appears to be an action movie in effect, seasoned with dramatic cuts, Matt Damon is the protagonist and once again shows all his interpretative skills. His character is that of a father of a family, who tries in every way to exonerate his daughter from the accusation of a murder that he is sure he did not commit. In addition to the award-winning Hollywood actor, other well-known names such as that of the young woman also appear in the film – set between the gray landscapes of Oklaoma and the sun of France and Marseille. Abigail Breslin and the French actress Camille Cottin.

Thor, Chris Hemsworth posts a shot from the set with Matt Damon “Stillwater”Is the title of the new film by Tom McCarty, with protagonists Matt Damon, Abigail Breslin And Camille Cottin. A film whose screenplay was written by the director himself, in collaboration with Marcus Hinchey, Noé Debré and Thomas Bidegain, while Jonathan King, Steve Golin and Liza Chasin carefully supervised its production. As we read from the credits of the official trailer, shared in the past few hours on the YouTube content platform, the film will make its debut in American theaters, the next Friday 30 July, thanks to the distribution business of Focus Features and DreamWorks Pictures. Unfortunately, the Italian release date is not known, but, compatibly with a careful work of dubbing and distribution, it will presumably have to wait a few weeks.

The best films to see in April As you can see from the first clips that come from the official trailer of “Stillwater”, Matt Damon is again the protagonist of a change of look, with a few extra pounds and a full beard. The character he plays is called Bill, a worker and father of a family at the Stillwater oil rig in Oklaoma. What Bill doesn’t know is that he will suddenly find himself forced to leave everything, work and city life, to reach theex wife and the daughter in Marseille, now imprisoned due to a homocide which claims to never having committed. To be killed, during a trip to the sea with friends, is a young Muslim girl, of whom the same character of Breslin is strongly in love with her. In the new country, Damon will try to rebuild a new life for himself, trying in every way to free his young daughter from reform school and at the same time struggling with all the cultural differences and communication problems in a context so different from the American one where she has always lived. . To complicate everything, the differences in a complicated and corrupt legal system. Matt Damon, however, does not give up and tries in every way to discover the truth behind what he believes is a false incarceration.

Matt Damon on the backfire between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez With “Stillwater” it is time for Matt Damon to leave behind his career dedicated topurer action, to focus on a new film with an imprint dramatic and at the same time enigmatic. As expected after watching the official trailer, “Stillwater” is preparing to be a feature film full of tension and intrigue to be solved in order to get to the truth. It is clear that this time the character played by Damon will not have the countless skills that the actor has repeatedly shown with his most famous Jason Bourne, but still maintains that strong determination in common that we are sure will lead him to win numerous fights. and battles in order to arrive at the truth that he seeks so much and thus free his beloved daughter.