Stillwater’s Girl, Tom McCarthy’s latest psychological thriller

A film in which the bitterest sensation is the impossibility of understanding each other that hovers over the protagonists. When knowing affection leads to not recognizing oneself in one’s homeland

We were curious to see Tom McCarthy’s latest film – above all “The Spotlight Case” – the American screenwriter and director who sees the United States from the inside, but with an almost European eye.

“The Girl from Stillwater” is her latest film that sees Bill Baker (a convincing and different Matt Damon), a precarious construction worker, who lives in the town of the same name in Oklahoma with his elderly mother Sharon (Deanna Dunagan) and who goes to Marseille to find in prison his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin) sentenced for the murder of his partner Lina. Bill – his wife committed suicide – is the classic product of American Puritanism: a practicing Christian, he looks like a big baby with a generous disposition. In Marseille, after an interview in prison with her daughter, she discovers that there is a way to review Allison’s trial: you just need to find a guy who would have bragged that he got away with killing Lina. Bill is forced to stay in the French city and improvises as a detective to find the ghost Akim (Idir Azougli), and to do this he works as a bricklayer and rebuilds a life with the actress Virginie (Camille Cottin) and with his daughter Maya ( Lilou Siavaud) to which she is very attached.

The ending is unsettling and we leave it to the vision of the fans. What is striking in the film is that sense of disorientation that is felt – even in the geography of affections – between Oklahoma and Marseille: both well portrayed by McCarthy. But the bitterest thing about what we could define as a psychological thriller is the inability to understand each other that hovers over the protagonists even if they have the best intentions. You know life is cruel, but knowing affection leads you not to recognize yourself in your homeland. And again: can the bug that each of us carry inside be recognized and anesthetized? Or maybe the truth does not matter and, instead, only the stories matter?