Sting and Selena Gomez together on the screen: where to see them

The two music stars Sting and Selena Gomez together on the screen: all about the television series that sees them as protagonists.

Two very famous singers loved all over the world, two stars of the entertainment world who met together on the set. We are obviously talking about Sting, former member of The Police group e Selena Gomez, internationally renowned pop star loved above all by the youngest. The singer made her Disney Channel debut as an actress and today, nearly 30, continues to act on TV and in the cinema. In his latest project as a protagonist, the famous singer of Every Breath You Take.

The series in which the two singers are the protagonists is called Only Murders in the Building and was created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman. It all begins when a heinous murder takes place in a prestigious and beautiful building in the center of New York, initially mistaken for suicide. Three condominiums passionate about true crime gather to investigate the murder, creating a podcast called precisely Only Murders in the Building.

The series with Sting and Selena Gomez

And if Selena Gomez plays the mysterious and acute in the series Mabel Mora, Sting instead plays himself. The singer is in fact one of the condominiums of the building where the murder took place and thus ends up being one of the many suspects on which the three improvised detectives investigate. The fourth episode of the series is titled precisely The Sting, even if in Italian it has been translated with The trap. The undisputed star of the episode is the legendary Sting who, guitar in hand, he also gives us a short and funny performance.

In the cast of the series, besides Selena Gomez, two great American actors: Martin Short and Steve Martin, one of the two creators of the series. The three are on the trail of the killer and document everything by recording a podcast, between laughter, secrets and misadventures of all kinds. In America the show aired last August 2021 while here in Italy it is available right now on the online streaming platform Disney + as Star Original. The first season consists of 10 episodes with an average duration of about 30 minutes, but to the delight of the many fans who enjoyed the adventures of the three detectives, the television series was already renewed for a second season.