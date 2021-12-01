Sting will perform in a song from Arcane, the Netflix series – Nerd4.life

The famous singer-songwriter Sting will be one of the guests of The Game Awards 2021, where for the occasion he will sing “What Could Have Been”, one of the songs that make up the soundtrack of Arcane, the acclaimed Netflix and Riot Games series based on the League of Legends universe.

The news was reported by the Twitter account of Geoff Keighley, creator and presenter of The Game Awards, where he announces the presence of the leader of the Police and promises that his will be a very special performance.

If you haven’t seen Arcane yet, we recommend that you read our review of the Netflix series. Also if you are curious, you will find the song below What Could Have Been by Sting with Rey Chen:

Sting will likely be just one of many guests at this year’s edition, with more surprises likely to be revealed in the coming days as we get closer to the show date. In this regard, we remind you that The Game Awards 2021 will take place at 02:00 on the night between Thursday 9 and Friday 10 December.

During the event there will be numerous announcements, world premieres and a taste of “true next-gen,” according to Keighley’s promises. Considering past editions, the show will likely run for around three hours, so be prepared to stay up late. On the other hand, you can follow the event in the company of the editors of Multiplayer.it. Here you will find all the nominations