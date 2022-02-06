Stinging bills: the maxi-appeal is triggered

The sting on bills electricity and gas could cost Italian taxpayers up to 70 billion euros. The year 2022 could prove to be economically disastrous for thousands of families and businesses, and consumer protection associations are trying to use a series of tricks to persuade the government to reverse course. The Codacons, together with other non-profit organizations, has filed an appeal to the Lombardy TAR against the disproportionate increases taken last January 1st. The objective is to challenge the resolutions of the Energy, Networks and Environment Regulatory Authority (Arera) with which the green light was given to increases in bills for the first quarter of 2022.

According to consumer protection associations, the measures adopted are based on “On illegitimate criteria that have led to a heavy increase in the cost of bills to the detriment of families and businesses” . The appeal disputes the fact that “An estimate limited to a single quarterly period updated from time to time, could seriously harm the rights of final consumers” . The president of Codacons, Carlo Rienzi, Talks about “Vices of motivation” and of “Violation of the principle of transparency” , considering that the endorsed measure fails to clearly specify not only the modality, but above all the reasons that would justify the increase in the average cost of procurement ofelectric energy and gas.

The TAR was also asked to check whether the false application of the Constitution. The increase in tariffs concerns an essential public service, as such the need to ensure the continuity and quality of the service, the protection of users and consumers, the affordability of costs is envisaged. The price should therefore be affordable for the final consumer. The constitutional charter highlights a fundamental aspect: private economic initiative cannot take place in contrast with social utility or in such a way as to damage security, freedom, human dignity.