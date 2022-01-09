Stinging for motorists: new tax in 2022

In 2022, a new tax may arrive for some categories of cars. The aim is to finance another measure

The pandemic has created a problem in the consumer sector. The rapid recovery, linked to uncertainty about the future, has had the effect of keeping the production of raw materials, especially energy ones, low, creating a disparity between supply and demand. The consequence was, in this case, the increase in prices of raw materials due to the superiority of demand for goods over supply. One of the most difficult sectors is undoubtedly that linked to private transport. Motorists have been struggling with fuel increases for months.

Auto, proposed a new tax

Precisely for this sector, a new tax could arrive in 2022. This is the eco-tax, that is a tax to be paid for the purchase of certain vehicles that exceed a certain threshold of pollution. The goal is not only to avoid the purchase of more polluting vehicles but also to raise resources to finance those that pollute less or not at all, as in the case of electric vehicles.

Specifically, it is a parliamentary proposal linked to the 2022 budget law that was accepted by the majority. However, this is a non-binding proposal made to the Government, in the sense that its operation is not yet certain. The political parties will discuss it. In essence, it is a question of renewing the eco-tax on the cars they overtake 161 g / km of CO2.

The tax would be paid when purchasing certain vehicles that fall within the aforementioned pollution parameters. All to finance the purchase of electric or hybrid cars as well as of charging for private homes. That of recharging is one of the problems that slows the take-off of electric vehicles in Italy. The processes of installing balusters are still very slow.