Stinging of bills. Bloodletting of 8 thousand euros for shops and restaurants

A sting of tens of thousands of euros. Up to 20,000 for a hotel, more than 8,000 for a restaurant, over 6,000 for a shop. In these first days of 2022, even operators and retailers have to deal with the surge in the price of energy. To calculate how much business owners could spend in the coming months if the electricity and gas rush does not stop, is Confcommercio, who does not hesitate to define it “a real emergency», Especially in the absence of containment measures. The national research office, even before Christmas, estimated the largest outlay for families at 11 billion and in a jump of around 40 per cent the increase in spending on businesses. Precisely, between 38 and 42 percent. If indeed a family unit – also thanks to inflation – he will find himself having to pay more expensive bills for almost 500 euros more than in 2021 (an average of 1,959 euros for electricity and gas is assumed), a trader risks seeing his earnings drop significantly in the face of more and more substantial outgoings.

For example, according to the Confcommercio note, for a shop with committed power of 35 kilowatts and annual consumption of 75 thousand kilowatt hours, the greatest expense for the electricity bill would be over 6 thousand euros per year, out of a total of 19 thousand euros. Among the cases examined also that of a restaurant, with a committed power of 50 kilowatt hours and a consumption of 100 thousand kilowatt hours: in a year the largest outlay would be around 8,500 thousand euros out of a total of 28 thousand. The rate for a hotel is even higheror, with a committed power of 90 kilowatt hours and consumption of 260 thousand kilowatt hours: this would reach 20 thousand euros per year out of a total of 65 thousand. Added to these is the increase in gas for another 8 thousand euros, for a typical hotel out of an annual total of 19 thousand.

Then there is the situation of road haulage companies, whose operating costs are represented by fuel for 30 percent. But with the cost of liquefied natural gas more than doubled in the last year, even this sustainable transport solution becomes “paradoxically inexpensive”.

“For a company these costs are difficult to compress, without compromising the functioning of the business, while families, presumably, will be forced to give up other expenses, so-called” not obliged “, with the consequent negative repercussions on consumption in general” is the warning of director of Confcommercio Vicenza, Ernesto Boschiero. Especially since according to the data released by the Regulatory Authority for energy, networks and the environment, the rise in prices could be even more significant, reaching, in the first quarter of 2022, up to 55 per cent for electricity and 41 per cent , 8 percent for gas. “Confcommercio, in addition to invoking, the adoption of regulatory measures to make the country less vulnerable and subject to fluctuations in the prices of energy supplies, joining the chorus of requests from other categories, asked the Government the adoption of new measures to reduce energy and gas costs otherwise – warns Boschiero -. There is a risk both of jeopardizing the general recovery that, above all, the resistance of many small businesses, which will not be able to last long under the blows of such increases ».