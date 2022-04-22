Stiven Rusber, the actor and pilot who played a tragic plane story in theaters and in real life

Santo Domingo, DR.

On January 11, 1948, the Dominican Republic experienced one of the largest air tragedies in its history, claiming the lives of 32 people, including baseball players, fans and sports leaders from the province of Santiago.

It is known as “The Rio Verde Tragedy”.

The team left on a flight from Barahona to Santiago de los Caballeros, after celebrating a double game of the national amateur baseball championship in the so-called Perla del Sur. The plane did not reach its destination, it crashed in the mountains of Río Verde in YamasáMonte Plata province.

70 years later, Dominican actors including Amado Rusberlin Gutiérrez Francisco, known as Stive Rusber, interpreted this tragic story.

Gutierrez Francisco was the pilot who lost his life after the plane he was flying crashed on an avenue in the commune of Carrefour in Haiti,

According to a publication by Gutiérrez Francisco, His role was to play the only survivor of this tragedy under the name “José María”. He survived by preferring to go by road.

Miguel Vásquez, director of the film, commented to Listín that his character was that of Luís María “Gallego” Múñoz, who was changed from team to El Escondido Mocano in the middle of the season and therefore did not make the trip that ended in the Río Verde tragedy. This baseball player died in 2001 in the Rockawey air disaster, in New York, on a flight that was destined for Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital.

In a post on his Facebook account, the actor and pilot hopes that this “curse” does not touch him.

“I hope the curse doesn’t touch me, I’m serious,” the young man wrote along with photos and videos of characters from the film.

“It happens in the movies, it happens in real life, it happens on TNT. A crazy fact about my character in this movie “Jose Maria”. When he crashed the plane in 1948 with all the players he was the only survivor, however 53 years later in November 2001 he died in the worst plane crash in New York on a flight to the Dominican Republic. That’s Final Destination. I hope the curse doesn’t happen to me?? ¬.¬ I mean it! ¬.¬ Nothing, go see a bit of Dominican history starting today in theaters, not everything can be Robertico’s joke. The Green River tragedy”, wrote the young actor.

This Wednesday, Amado Rusberlin Gutiérrez Francisco died as a result of the plane crash in Haiti. The young Dominican, in addition to being an actor and pilot, was passionate about astronomy.

In the airplane, a Cessna-207, five people were on board, the pilot and four passengers. They were all heading to Jacmel, in southern Haiti. They all died, unlike of the 1948 tragedy.