Stock exchange and investments: attention remains high for oil, Bitcoin and Asian markets

As a matter of fact, something about the financial markets is changing compared to the previous weeks: in fact if up to this moment, regardless of the sentiment that was breathed on the bags, the main ones asset classes they maintained a basic choral trend, now at the level intermarket we are witnessing a rather marked asynchrony. Despite on the front equity, we are going through a fairly tumultuous phase, above all because of the Chinese events -i Asian markets that already came from a long congestion are paying the price of the affaire Evergrande-, there are other segments that continue to hold their own. This is the case with the Bitcoin, which in the face of a decided increase in volatility, between highs and lows, remains close to the highs of September, close to the absolute ones: perhaps the time has come for the long-awaited promotion to asset of refuge, is the question of many.

The front too raw material it remains very hot, indeed from their current situation derives a series of problems that disturbs not a little stock markets: the oil price, in particular, it has reached the highest levels since 2015, with all the consequences of the case concerning inflation and the monetary policies from the Central Banks. To help investors seize the opportunities that hide behind these issues, GiocareInBorsa24 offers a guide that illustrates the most suitable operating strategies in a given market context and the tools to use to implement them.

Comparison of operational strategies

By setting as a starting point what has been explained up to now, a saver, in relation to the staff risk profile, should first decide what kind of approach to take. The scenario sensitive asset classes treated, in fact they can be both inserted within astatic portfolio allocation – taking care to calibrate the weights according to the needs – is used to perform tactical adjustments, with the purpose of hedging or mere speculation. In the first case, the most functional financial instruments, if you want to benefit from a good one diversification, are the mutual fundswhether they are active or passive. Of course, if the ETF are preferable in terms of commission costs, a management could still make a difference in contexts where i benchmark they refer to more inefficient underlyings.

In the second case, however, as clearly highlighted in guide of Giocareinborsa24, it is appropriate to use tools more suitable for short-term strategies. For example i Contracts for Difference, negotiable through i online broker, allow you to replicate the prices of multiple underlyings –Indices, actions, raw material or cryptocurrencies-, being able to count on very low costs. Plus theirs trading platforms, equipped with tools to quickly manage orders and charts to analyze the various assets make the financial leverage And short selling: two mechanisms that help the investor to grasp operational ideas on the fastest time scans not only upward but downward as well.

Characteristics of the DMA mode

Of course, the services provided by some online brokers provide for the purchase of specific underlying assets without necessarily having to resort to margin lock. This type of modality, in particular, known as DMA, it is certainly more useful for inserting asset classes in an investment portfolio, in order to hold them for a time horizon long enough, counting on not being burdened by roll over costs for the maintenance of positions overnight.

The decidedly interesting aspect in the construction of the indicated strategies is represented by the operation of a few financial intermediaries, which involves both the purchase and sale of underlying assets through the replication of a CFD and the trading in direct market access, thus ensuring the simultaneous usability of approaches that can complement each other.

