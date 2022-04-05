Stock Exchange: Asia closes mixed between war in Ukraine and covid – Economy

(ANSA) – MILAN, APRIL 05 – Asian stock exchanges, orphans of Chinese lists closed for holidays, closed mixed. Investors focus their attention on the progress of the war in Russia and the new sanctions coming for Moscow. Attention remains high on the global economic growth front while central banks express concern about the trend in inflation growth. China will focus on possible new restrictive measures to contain the increase in coronavirus infections.



Tokyo closes up (+ 0.19%). On the currency front, the yen trades at 122.54 against the dollar and at 134.44 against the euro. While trading is still in progress, Mumbai is down (-0.36%) while Seoul is flat (+ 0.05%).



On the macroeconomic front, the markit pmi servizi indices of Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and the Eurozone are on the way.



Industrial production is also expected from France and the deficit / GDP for the fourth quarter of 2021 from Italy. The trade balance and the weekly change in oil inventories (API) are forecast from the United States. The Ecofin meeting is scheduled. (HANDLE).

