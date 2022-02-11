Stock Exchange: Europe slows down again, fears close central banks – Economy

European stock exchanges are still slowing down as fears of central banks tightening monetary policy intensify. After the US inflation data, there are fears that the hawkish line may prevail in the Fed on the subject of rate hikes. Forecasts of a slowdown in economic growth also weigh heavily on the rise in energy and raw materials prices. On the currency front, the euro against the dollar falls to 1.1396 in London. The stoxx 600 area index fell 1.1%. In decline Paris (-1.1%), Madrid (-1.2%), Frankfurt (-0.9%) and London (-0.8%). The lists are weighed down by utilities (-1.4%), with the price of gas falling while the Governments are preparing measures to curb the rise in energy prices. In Amsterdam, prices fell by 2.1% to 72.78 euros per MWh. In London the price drops by 1.2% to 175.96 pence per Mmbtu. Cars (-0.5%) and banks (-0.9%) are also in the red. Sitting in the red for energy with the price of oil rising. The WTI rises to 90.71 dollars per barrel (+ 0.2%) and the Brent to 91.45 dollars (+ 0.1%). Among the commodities in decline, gold that fell by 0.3% and aluminum (-0.5%), the latter after having recorded the highest levels.