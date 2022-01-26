Stock Exchange: Milan flies to + 2% with banks and energy – Economy

The Milan Stock Exchange flies, in line with the other European lists. The Ftse Mib gained 2% to 26,544 points, supported by the positive trend of banks and energy. Tod’s jump on the stock market after the preliminary accounts of 2021 with revenues higher than expected at 884 million (+ 38.7% compared to 2020 and -3.5% on 2019), and revenues in the fourth quarter alone up by 9.6 % compared to 2019. In Piazza Affari the stock recorded a sharp rise of 11% to 44.48 euros.

Tod’s leap on the Stock Exchange after the preliminary accounts of 2021 with revenues higher than expected at 884 million (+ 38.7% compared to 2020 and -3.5% on 2019), and revenues in the fourth quarter alone up by 9.6% compared to 2019. In Piazza Affari the stock records a sharp rise of 11% to 44.48 euros.

Leonardo bounces on the stock market after the drop of 5.7% on the eve of the news from Kuwait on an investigation by the anti-corruption Authority, as part of the program for the supply of 20 Eurofighter Typhoons to the country’s air force, which due to a hypothesis of inflated costs involves two senior Kuwaiti defense officers. The Italian company is not under investigation and the program continues as planned. This morning in Piazza Affari the stock is up by 3.3% to 6.428 euros.

The European stock exchanges they are looking bubbly awaiting the Fed meeting. Investors are looking for indications on the decisions that the US central bank will take regarding a possible acceleration on the rise in interest rates. Developments in the crisis between Russia and Ukraine are in the spotlight. The Stoxx 600 area index gains 1.8%. Milan (+ 2%), Madrid (+ 2.02%), Frankfurt (+ 1.94%), Paris (+ 1.9%), London (+ 1.63%) shine. The lists are supported by energy (+ 2.5%), auto (+ 2.6%) and banks (+ 2.5%), while Wall Street futures are also positive.