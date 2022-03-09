Stock Exchange: Milan opens strongly, Ftse Mib + 2.3% – Economy

THE GAS. Still increases for fuels. According to data collected by Quotidiano Energia, the average diesel served is around 2.1 euros per liter, while it approaches 2 euros in self mode (already achieved in some distributors). “The green continues to rise and is now stable above 2.1 euros in refueling with service”, reads. Substantial increases are also recorded for the prices charged for auto methane.

THE BAGS. Hopes for higher-level talks with the possibility of meetings in a third country to bring about a relaxation of the situation in Ukraine are pushing Piazza Affari, one of the most penalized in Europe since the start of the Russian invasion: the Ftse Mib index achieved growth of 4%, with banks confirming themselves at the forefront of supporting the list, as well as Pirelli which achieved growth of 10% before being suspended in the volatility auction. Among the major groups of the Milan Stock Exchange, Stm, Unicredit and Intesa grew by 7%. In contrast, Tenaris and Saipem, which fell by two percentage points, with Eni down by 1.6%.

The European stock exchanges also opened with a marked rise. Frankfurt scores + 2.99% with the Dax at 13,227 points. Paris registers a + 2.82% with the Cac 40 at 6,129 points and London a + 1.94% with the Ftse 100 at 7,103 points.

OIL. Positive start for the price of oil after the ban on imports of Russian crude oil and gas decided yesterday by the United States and Great Britain. Texas WTI rises 1.93% to $ 126 a barrel while North Sea Brent reaches $ 130.

THE WHEAT. The decline in the price of wheat that began yesterday, albeit between various ups and downs, on the Chicago commodity exchange, the world reference for food raw materials, continues: wheat is down around 3% on the 1,250 dollars for the futures contract on ‘equivalent of 5 thousand Bushels, the Anglo-Saxon unit of measurement for cereals. The all-time highs reached in recent days have exceeded $ 1,350. Flat corn, trading at $ 754 for the same type of futures contract.