Stock Exchange: Milan rises by 3% with Tim and the banks – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MILAN, 08 MAR – It is a real flare-up that invests all the stock exchanges on the indiscretion that the European Union is preparing to launch “large-scale” bonds to finance the costs of energy and defence. Milan stretches with the Ftse Mib (22,902 points) up to + 3.7% then retraces to + 2.7% and then rises to + 3%.



The tear, compared to a decidedly declining start, is however remarkable with many titles that end up at auction and then step by step return. The best momentum comes from the most targeted stocks in the last period, such as Tim which gains 10.5% Unicredit is also recovering (+ 6%), which is among the most exposed in Russia with its subsidiary under the pressure of downgrades of rating agencies. The other banks also rose such as Banco Bpm (+ 4.4%), Intesa Sanpaolo (+ 4.3%). Also good were Generali (+ 4.2%), Exor (+ 5.3%), Poste (+ 4.75%). Among the few stocks in negative Diasorin (-1.49%). (HANDLE).

