Stock Exchange: Netflix sounds the subscriber alarm and sinks the lists, Milan closes at -1.8%

With today’s drop in the 2022 budget of the Ftse Mib turns red (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Milan, Jan 21 – Closing down sharply for the European stock markets. In Milan, the Ftse Mib lost 1.84%, seeing the balance from the beginning of the year turn red. In Paris the Cac40 fell by 1.75% and in Frankfurt the Dax40 by 1.94%. With the turnaround of the US indices, however, the European stock exchanges managed to ask above the lows of the day at the end. The prices started immediately down, negatively influenced by the non-rebound of the Nasdaq in yesterday’s session. The weak start of the New York Stock Exchange in the afternoon then widened the losses: the performance of technology stocks in particular weighed on the Nasdaq losing 2% weighted by Netflix (-20%), penalized by investors after the quarterly, which revealed a decline in the net number of new subscribers in the fourth quarter and which expects a sharp decline in growth in the current quarter. When Wall Street reversed course, Europe recovered from lows, while remaining steeply down. The focus of the market remains on the Federal Reserve, as the first meeting of 2022 of the FOMC, the monetary policy committee, is approaching, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday next week. The wait is always for a first rate hike in March in the US and estimates have emerged on a possible intervention of 0.50%, double the expected one. In Piazza Affari, strong sales session on all sectors. At the bottom of the Ftse Mib, Amplifon (-4.11%), Prysmian (-3.79%), Tenaris (-3.76%), penalized by sales, and Stellantis (-3.54%) closed in one day of particular weakness for the European auto sector. Only Intesa Sanpaolo resisted (+ 0.02%), when the countdown for the presentation of the bank’s new plan started. On the foreign exchange front, the euro is worth 1.1345 dollars (1.132 at the start and 1.1334 at yesterday’s closing) and 129.0665 yen (128.97 and 129.27) while the dollar / yen is at 113.765 (113 , 85 and 114). Crude oil prices are holding back: the March contract expiring on Brent slips by 0.61% to 87.84 dollars a barrel and that of the same maturity on the WTI by 0.49% to 85.13 dollars.

