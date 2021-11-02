Stock Exchange: Tokyo, opening sharply (+ 1.41%) – Last Hour

(ANSA) – TOKYO, NOV 01 – The Tokyo Stock Exchange begins the first session of the week with a sharp rise, following the electoral result in Japan which guarantees the majority to the coalition led by the conservative party of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, mitigating uncertainty on government action.



At the opening, the Nikkei index rose by 1.41% to 29,298.93, with a gain of over 400 points. On the foreign exchange market, the yen depreciates against the dollar at 114.20 and against the euro at 131.90. (HANDLE).

