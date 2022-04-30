Stock exchanges and the Netflix paradox

Some call it the Netflix paradox. I’m not talking about Netflix because of the “market” conditions, I’m talking about the inaction that sometimes induces the most famous streaming platform in the world. Don’t tell me it didn’t happen to you too: you decide to watch a movie. But you haven’t decided yet which one you will look at. So you start moving the cursor from one poster to another. Read the synopsis of some of the proposals, watch the trailer for others, some even begin to see the first minutes of projection.

After half an hour you are still there: you have not seen anything nor have you chosen what to see. So often and willingly, at least this happens to me, I find myself deciding not to decide. Basically I don’t see any movies. It was much simpler some time ago, when there were videotapes or DVDs to rent. You walked into a blockbuster and brought home the movie to see. And then you could see it.

It is a paradox of course and I use it to compare with what happens in investments. In the past, our financial videotapes / DVDs were represented by government bonds. You entered the bank, chose the investment time, chose the yield and the game was done. With inflation close to zero, the game was really simple and profitable. Basically it was like there was always a movie to see. Then the yields on government bonds disappeared. A thousand products have arrived on the market ready to replace them. But the world of savings did not understand. Perhaps few have well explained what to do. From “how much you give me and for how long” we have moved on to other approaches. What is the result today? That Italian savings are characterized by an immobility that is undermining their growth and at the same time undermining the future of Italians. Saving needs competence, but above all it needs simple solutions, easy to access, easy to understand. Whoever has them available will be the one who wins.

