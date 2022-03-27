Stock exchanges anticipate the end of the war: will it be true?

She was a beautiful American woman with a scary international relations record. Blonde, tall, half redone between aesthetics and silicone, with one of those physicists that I still remember 30 years later. When she walked into the newsroom and said she was something that meant nothing, like a public relations officer rather than development of something or international business, I grinned and thought ill of my newspaper boss having to go to lunch with her. In fact, they explained to me under the table that it was normal for international banks to make the rounds of the most important economic journalists to shop for confidential information on the state of public finances. A give and take of top secret news. From that moment it has been a constant stumbling on people in our politics and our economy who were in any case in contact with these international banks, the so-called big dogs of the Stock Exchange. In other words, the big dogs know what’s going on in politics and on the battlefield before we humans find out. The stock exchanges anticipate the facts because they have the means and the money and the men to gather more information than others.

This is why the most beautiful article of last week was one that summarized in two words what many on the financial markets have already understood: the war is already over and now one wonders what will happen next. After all, if we think that a Russian soldier crushed his general with his tank in protest after his comrades were killed, we understand that the war ended against Putin’s will. And it was not his soldiers who took the general away but the Chechens, who de facto are the death squads behind the Russian front lines and take care not only of women and children but also of recalcitrant Russian soldiers. If this is the case, we understand perfectly why the offensive is now in the hands of the Ukrainians and not the Russians.

The Nasdaq 100 has drawn a bullish pattern with a very dirty double low but still double low that remains bullish as long as prices are held above 14,342. Our Ftse All share index remains earthenware pot among the iron pots but always holds above the support of 26.184 and will remain bullish as long as it stays away from this point of death.

At the macro level, many fear a recession due to high energy costs. I show you below a graph that is keeping the money managers of half the world awake: circled in red we have the peaks of the oil price while in the green areas the periods of recession and the green line are finally the Fed Funds or the official interest rates .

What we must hope at a macro level is that the war in Ukraine will be so rapid, condensing itself into a maximum of two months, that it does not put the international economy in a tight spot. Indeed, if this were the case, we would find ourselves in the exact opposite situation in April or May with the economy exploding thanks to the return of inflation and energy prices. It is the era of extreme seasons in economics, the mid-seasons no longer exist.

But let’s see what our Independent Trend Index reports to us this week. The Independent Trend Index is available for free every day after 7.30 pm and by clicking on this link you can get a free list of the best Italian stocks.

The fulcrum of our Independent Trend Index is every man’s dream: to find stability, to seek a curve as close to the perfection as 45 ° can give us, to understand that it is true that not everything can go well at the same time but, on the contrary, not everything. evil reaches us together. The key to the ITI, if we want to exaggerate as only philosophers can do, in some ways can be assimilated to the key to life: to seek good everywhere

As always, in the table we have indicated the previously discussed titles in blue and the off-menu of the day in red. Today we talk about Tenaris shares: The current trend is evident: despite the loud noise clearly visible even at the current stage, the result at the close on Friday is that of a break of the historical highs (it was from the end of 2018 that these prices were not reached) and a growth that, from July to today, is over 50%. From the chart we see that the double maximum reached at the beginning of the month and then denied with the breakout of both maximums was the bearer of a bullish acceleration, with prices now exceeding 14.20 euros.

The latest news released by the company, leader in the production and supply, on a global level, of pipes and services for the exploration and production of energy raw materials such as oil and gas concern the results at the end of 2021. The numbers showed a strong improvement of turnover and profitability, with revenues of 6.52 billion dollars (+ 27%) and a margin that went from 12.4 to 20.8%. The top management of Tenaris, on the basis of these data, have proposed the distribution of a dividend equal to 484 million dollars. The balance will be released on 23 May and paid on the 25th of the same month. For the current year, management expects further growth in sales and a new improvement in margins.