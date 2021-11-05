Stock exchanges cautious awaiting US employment data. Paris breaks through 7 thousand. Banco Bpm runs in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) European stock exchanges cautious while waiting for the important American data on the labor market that will be released in the early afternoon. In addition, the weakness of the Asian markets is encouraging a more cautious attitude, after the run recorded by the European indices in recent sessions. Moreover, the stability of the Chinese real estate system is worrying: after the crisis that overwhelmed Evergrande, it emerged that the Chinese real estate development company Kaisa did not pay for a savings product, which penalized the lists of South East Asia. The company’s shares were suspended from trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, after yesterday they suffered a 15% thud. According to observers, however, the stock market trend remains set to rise, thanks to the close of the year now within reach. So much so that for now the rise in infections from Covid-19 in Europe or some macro data in light and shadow, as well as the prospect of a tightening of monetary policy by the main central banks have not shaken the performance of the stock exchanges. On Wall Street also yesterday the S & P500 index and the Nasdaq updated new records. In Europe, Frankfurt consolidates the levels reached yesterday, when for the first time the Dax40 index exceeded 16 thousand points. Okay Paris, which has pushed itself to new records above 7 thousand points. In Milan, the Ftse Mib updated new highs for 2021 above 27 thousand points, levels it had not seen since the end of September 2008. The index, this morning, stood in the area of ​​27,500 points. The disappointing data published in Germany and France on industrial production did not affect. In detail the German industrial production in September recorded a decline economic trend of 1.1%, disappointing the expectations of analysts who expected a limited rise (+ 0.2%). TOIndustrial production in France also deteriorated 1.3% monthly in September, recording the first contraction since May. The slowdown is due to the difficulties in supplying raw materials. However, industrial production in France in the third quarter still has a positive orientation with a progress of 2.8% compared to the same quarter of 2020

Central banks under the lens

The moves of the central banks remain under the lens, although for now no maneuvers have been announced that have surprised investors. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced tapering, meaning the reduction in asset purchases of $ 15 billion per month, from the level of $ 120 billion. The move was already largely metabolized by the markets and above all the number one, Jerome Powell, reassured that the central bank will instead be “patient” on the rate adjustment. Yesterday the Bank of England announced the status quo on monetary policy, despite analysts’ expectations of a possible rate hike. The cost of money was therefore confirmed at an all-time low of 0.1%.

At Piazza Affari, all eyes are on Banco Bpm and Leonardo

At Piazza Affari, all eyes are on Banco Bpm, which runs after the publication of the new business plan and the accounts for the first nine months. In detail, the institute has indicated that it expects a net profit of 740 million in 2023 and over one billion in 2024, with a return on tangible capital (Rote) over 9% in 2024 and a Cet1 of 14.4% net of distribution of dividends equal to a payout of 40%. On the derisking front, the bank aims to achieve a gross impaired loan ratio of 4.82% in 2024, with a cost of risk of 48 basis points. As for the numbers for the first nine months, Banco Bpm filed a net profit of 472 million, up by 79.8% compared to the same period of 2020. In the third quarter alone, however, the profit fell by 29.6% to 110 , 7 million, even if this level exceeded analysts’ expectations. Conversely, the shares of Leonardo – Finmeccanica are weak, after the disclosure of the accounts as at September 2021, closed with annual revenues growing by 6% to 9.6 billion, an EBIT up 22% to 607 million and a negative Focf for 1,387. million euros, an improvement on the -2.596 million of the 2020 payment. Orders increased by 9% to 9.3 billion. After yesterday’s race, the focus is still on Telecom Italia which continues to rise in Piazza Affari, moving away from the 2021 lows marked in recent days, with the dossier of the single network once again topical. Among the blue chips, Enel is also under observation after the disclosure of the accounts for the first nine months of 2021, filed with a net profit down by 14.2% to 2.505 billion.

Oil on the rise, euro in the 1.15 dollar area

Meanwhile, the value of oil rises, with the wti contract in December at a breath from 80 dollars a barrel. On the exchange rate, the euro is worth 1.156 dollars (yesterday closing 1.154) and 131.5 yen (from 131.31) while the dollar / yen is stable at 113.7.