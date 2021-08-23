Stock exchanges, dollar, Bitcoin, oil, dividends: everything goes up

Ahead of the Jackson Hole Central Bankers Summit, the week opens with optimism: futures signal Wall Street rising – But dollar, Bitcoin, oil and dividend payments also rise

BAGS RUN BACK. BOOM IN KOREAN EXPORT

DOLLARO AND BITCOIN SUPERSTAR, OIL IN RECOVERY

No new cases to report. For the first time since the beginning of July, the Chinese bulletin on Covid-19 has not recorded new cases. From Japan there are discrete, if not good, signs on manufacturing. But the message of comfort comes from South Korea: in the first twenty days of August, exports rose by 41%, those to the United States by 50% and those to China by over a third. The data has a positive value not only for the prospects of the Korean economy, but also confirms that global demand is back on track. These are the ingredients ofoptimism which opens the week of the big bankers’ late summer meetings.

TOKYO AND SEUL UP, RECOVER SHANGHAO

Positive start for all markets: stocks and shares rise raw material . The dollar returns to weaken and almost all cryptocurrencies also rise.

Also the Chinese bags which in the last month have left 660 billion dollars on the ground, especially for sales on tech stocks. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rebounded from the low for the period reached on Friday: + 1.8%. Some of its heavyweights go up: Tencent + 3%, Baidu + 3%. But Alibaba loses 2% and reaches the ninth consecutive decline. The benchmark index of the Hong Kong stock exchange has entered the bear area, that is, the one that is 20% below the highs for the period, in this case touched in February.

The CSI 300 of the Shanghai and Shenzen lists is up by 0.8%,

which in the last month have left 660 billion dollars on the ground, especially for sales on tech stocks. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rebounded from the low for the period reached on Friday: + 1.8%. Some of its heavyweights go up: Tencent + 3%, Baidu + 3%. But Alibaba loses 2% and reaches the ninth consecutive decline. The benchmark index of the Hong Kong stock exchange has entered the bear area, that is, the one that is 20% below the highs for the period, in this case touched in February. The CSI 300 of the Shanghai and Shenzen lists is up by 0.8%, BSE also rises Sensex of Mumbai + 0.5%. The tragedy of Kabul does not weigh.

ALSO THE FUTURES OF WALL STREET UP

Wall Street futures are up this morning, Nasdaq futures by 0.4%. Dollar values ​​are always close to the maximum. Ten-Year Treasury Note at 1.27%, +1 basis point. Gold at $ 1,788, + 0.3%. WTI oil rises after one of the worst weeks of the last year (-9%): this morning North Sea crude oil gains 1.7% at 63.2 dollars.

PAYPAL WILL ACCEPT CRYPTOCURRENCIES

The bitcoin it is back above $ 50,000, + 2% compared to the close and + 70% from the July lows. PayPal told CNBC over the weekend that UK users will soon be able to use digital currencies for their transactions, as is already the case in the United States.

BANKERS ‘SUMMIT AT JACKSON HOLE BEGINS

The markets attention is focused on Jackson Hole, the Wyoming resort where central bankers gather at the end of August in homage to the tradition inaugurated by Paul Volcker, passionate trout fisherman. It will be an opportunity to launch a new phase of monetary policy, based on the gradual reduction of purchases by central banks which, according to forecasts, could completely cease in mid-2022. Pandemic permitting, however. Fed President Jerome Powell, in the odor of renewal of the mandate given the support guaranteed by Janet Yellen, will also address other dossiers, climate change in the lead. Meanwhile, aided by the current low interest rate level, US-equity funds recorded their largest inflow in nine weeks.

WORLD DIVIDENDS 1,390 BILLION DOLLARS

Dividends are back on track: according to a Henderson report, worldwide coupons this year will amount to $ 1.390 billion, only 3% less than pre-pandemic levels.

On the political front, the first international mission of the vice president begins in the worst climate Kamala Harris, from today in Vietnam and Singapore. It is difficult not to mention the memory of the escape from Saigon evoked by the drama of the refugees who try to escape from Kabul.

TODAY THE PMI INDICES, INCOMING GDP OF GERMANY AND USA

The other highlight will be the release this morning of the pmi indices of the main economies: Asia, Eurozone, United Kingdom plus the Ism index in addition to the European confidence data. The test is particularly expected for the Eurozone which at the end of July recorded the most brilliant growth in percentage terms since the beginning of the millennium. Confirmation on these levels seems difficult, given the growth in infections. But the euro area should still be the most dynamic. The German GDP figure for the second quarter will be known tomorrow; Thursday the American GDP and the minutes of the meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB. Finally, on Friday, Istat will release data on consumer and business confidence in August 2021.

One month after the vote, the electoral climate in Germany is heating up, the key passage for policy in the community. The CDU-CDU, orphan of Angela Merkel, seems to be in serious trouble, nor do the Greens shine. The Social Democrats are recovering, ready to occupy the political space of the center. A poll published by Bild sees conservatives and social democrats at 22%.

The UK SME data should also be followed, slowing down in both June and July: the absence begins to weigh heavily, due to the Brexit, of skilled labor in various activities.

TODAY THE FDA PROMOTES PFIZER / MODERN VACCINES

Important day today for the vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration could grant full approval of the Pfizer / BioNTech drug today.

MPS: “INDISCRIPTIONS” ABOUT THE 3 BILLION INCREASE

In Piazza Affari the spotlight is still on Mps after the bank at the request of Consob he specified that the news about a capital increase of 3 billion are “indiscretions that are not reflected in any initiatives activated by the bank”. It does not seem a denial, also because the same MPS has already announced a capital deficit of 2.5 billion in case of non-merger.