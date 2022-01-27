Stock exchanges down in the EU after the “hawk” Powell. Euros under $ 1.12, Spread to 150

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) -The messages from the president of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, which outlined a tightening of monetary policy more aggressive than expected by the market – not excluding tweaks of even 50 basis points at a time to interest rates and for subsequent meetings starting from March – European stock exchanges are also bending as happened in Asia and for the latter part of the Wall Street session. Piazza Affari moves back in the FTSE MIB and so do the main continental indices. But she Asian markets: the prices of the Asia-Pacific area fell to their lows in 14 months, with South Korea entering the “bear market” (20% below the highs) and China now close to the threshold; Tokyo lost over 3% (NIKKEI 225) and Hong Kong (HANG SENG) is on track for a similar performance.

The exchange rate between the euro and the dollar fell to 1.12, close to the minimum since summer 2020. Sales on government bonds in Europe: the yields of BTp rise and the spread widens which is close to 150 points.

If the decisions announced by the US central bank were broadly in line with forecasts, Powell instead turned out to be more hawkish than estimated, underlining the upside risks to inflation and predicting a steady pace in the withdrawal of stimuli to the economy. Observers now expect five elevations interest rates by a quarter of a point each over the course of 2022, while the pressure on prices and the simultaneous withdrawal of stimuli risk eroding corporate profits.

In Milan in evidence St and Leonardo

In Piazza Affari Stmicroelectronics stands out positively. The semiconductor group made profits above the estimates in the fourth quarter of 2021 at 750 million dollars (2 billion in the whole of 2021) and estimates for 2022 revenues between 14.8 and 15.3 billion. Leonardo also did well, according to rumors he is considering selling the Global Enterprise Solutions activities of his American subsidiary Drs. Telecom Italia in red: the board of directors has mandated the CEO Labriola to evaluate the strategic options for the reorganization and enhancement of the group’s assets. In view of the separation between network infrastructure and services.

Fed policy and market acceptance

The Fed has announced the rate hike since March and the subsequent budget scaling. What initially struck positively, starting up the US stock exchanges, was the soft tone of the Fed’s press release. the other will mainly concern bonds linked to mortgages, as Il Sole 24 Ore had already anticipated. The Fed also said the “economy has strengthened, but risks remain.”