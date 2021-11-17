Stock exchanges, ECB supports Europe but Milan closes down. Biden: Fed president in 4 days

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Two-speed trend for the European stock exchanges which closed the session in contrast. In Piazza Affari the FTSE MIB, fresh from reaching the new highs of the year on Monday 15, closed in red. Negative performance for the Ibex35 in Madrid which lost about half a percentage point, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt was the best. Investors remain alert to inflation and look forward to

Central banks. Yesterday Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, reassured that a rate hike in the euro area in 2022 appears unlikely,

although inflation will slow more slowly than expected.

Wall Street stretches and eyes on the Fed

Wall Street indices on the rise (with positive closing: DJ: + 0.16%; Nasdaq: + 0.76%; S&P 500: + 0.39%) thanks to the quarterly positive results of large retailers and after a increased retail sales (+ 1.7%) in October higher than expected.

Inflation remains the focus of attention, having caused the end of a streak of five consecutive weeks of high for the indices. In October, i import prices in the United States they increased more than expected. The Labor Department reported an increase of 1.2% compared to the previous month, after the + 0.5% always recorded from June to September; expectations were for 1% growth. Compared to a year earlier, prices increased by 10.7%.

If inflation does not slow down, the Federal Reserve may decide to pick up the pace of the tapering, for now expected at 15 billion a month to end the $ 120 billion a month bond purchase program by mid-2022; moreover, it cannot be ruled out that the Fed may then decide to raise interest rates already in the first part of next year. About the Fed Joe Biden announces: in about four days there will be information on the appointment of the president of the American central bank. Biden thus offers a timeline to reassure markets that have long awaited his decision on who will lead the central bank. In the race there are Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard.

Meanwhile, the US dollar is further strengthening against the euro, falling below $ 1.1350 for one euro, to its lowest level since July 2020.