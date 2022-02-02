Stock exchanges, Europe on highs after inflation. Piazza Affari clears the losses of 2022

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock exchanges are still moving upwards, in the wake of Wall Street and the jump of Tokyo and the Asian stock exchanges. After the two days of the Fed, the macroeconomic themes are not lacking but the markets seem to have absorbed some of the nervousness, thanks to the situation in Ukraine And Omicron, which had fueled the volatility of the past two weeks. The meetings of OPEC + and the ECB are expected but no twists and turns are expected from both experts. There is also expectation for the ADP data on the American, “starter” of unemployment in January which will be announced on Friday.

Wall Street futures are around parity with the exception of Nasdaq (+ 1%) pushed by Alphabet that in the American after hours jumped by 9% to exceed $ 3 thousand thanks to the above-expected accounts and the announcement of the share split. Which turns the spotlight on the entire tech sector.

FTSE Mib stock market trend Loading …

Milan eliminates losses since the beginning of the year, Saipem in ups and downs

Piazza Affari is on the rise with the FTSE MIB consolidating above 27 thousand, canceling the losses accumulated in 2022. After an opening still in the red, Saipem reverses its course, then changes direction several times while the first hypotheses on the financial maneuver begin to strengthen the budget. Purchases also on Interpump Group and Stmicroelectronics which rises in the wake of the Alphabet effect, which after accounts beyond expectations and the announcement of the share split pushes the entire tech sector. Utilities weak while out of the main list Orsero runs after the new 2022 guidance.

Tokyo closes at + 1.68%, help Wall Street and quarterly

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed strongly on the back of yesterday’s Wall Street gains and the quarterly results of Japanese companies, in many cases above expectations. Earnings season is now in full swing and investors are pouring into stocks of companies that are performing well, especially techs like Sony, Panasonic and Hitachi, while Chinese equity markets are still closed due to the Chinese New Year holidays. The Nikkei Leadership Index gained 1.68% to 27,533.60 points and the broader Topix index gained 2.14% to 1,936.56 points.