Stock exchanges, Europe opens December with a rebound. Oil runs on the day of Opec +

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges are trying to react after the negative day in the last session of November, both in the Old Continent and in both the Old Continent and Wall Street. The Omicron variant continues to worry investors and push volatility up, with the Vix index now steadily traveling above 25 basis points (indicating tranquility when it is between 10 and 15 points). Also, the president of the Fed Jerome Powell hypothesized an acceleration in tapering (the reduction of central bank purchases on the markets) due to inflation that should no longer be considered transitory. The European stock exchanges are all positive, but from the peaks of mid-November both the Eurostoxx50 and the FTSE MIB in Piazza Affari have fallen by more than 7%.

Petroliferi in the spotlight, Diasorin’s turnaround

Among the big names on the Milan stock exchange, oil products stand out thanks to the run in the price of oil on the eve of the decision of the OPEC + countries on production: Eni, Saipem and Tenaris gain around 2%. Well Exor which on investor day announced the availability of 9 billion euros for investments and the willingness to proceed with a buyback of 500 million. Stellantis also goes up. Lively banks: Unicredit among the best: according to rumors the institute could return to the Banca Mps dossier once the cleaning process of the Sienese bank’s balance sheets has been completed. In a note, the Sienese bank confirmed the dialogue between its first shareholder, the Treasury, and the general direction of EU competition to define a new path and a new timing towards the privatization of the institution. Flat Telecom Italia, awaiting urgent information from the Minister of Economic Development Giorgetti to the Chamber on the situation of the tlc group and the offer of the KKR fund. Dietrofront for Diasorin, protagonist of the last sessions marked by fears about the Omicron variant: the diagnostic company confirmed the ability to identify the Sars-CoV-2 virus of its molecular tests even in the face of the new variant.

Oil rises sharply on the day of the meeting of the Opec + countries

Oil also rebounds strongly, awaiting the meeting of the producing countries. On the table the desire to proceed with the planned increase in production from January even if the new restriction measures introduced by some countries in response to the spread of the infections could lead to different choices by the large crude oil exporters.

Tokyo Stock Exchange: closed higher supported by a weak yen



The Tokyo Stock Exchange closes slightly higher after three heavy sessions in the wake of the alarm for the new Covid Omicron variant. The day was fluctuating with the index swinging between a slight progress and a decline for most of the morning. The negative mood of investors was affected by the statements by Fed Chairman Powell on the trend in inflation, the increase of which is no longer deemed temporary with the consequence that the US central bank will accelerate the tapering of monetary support measures. The Nikkei index of 225 leading stocks therefore closed up 0.41% to 27,935.62 points and the Topix index up 0.44% to 1,936.74 points. The strengthening of the dollar against the yen then offered the decisive boost to the leading index.