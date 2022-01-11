Stock exchanges, Europe tries redemption with Powell in focus. Good Bper in Milan, down Carige

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock exchanges on the rise, after their weekly debut in the red, and operators focused on the next moves of central banks: the ECB, according to chief economist Lane in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore, he is unlikely to raise rates this year, while the number one of the Federal Reserve, Powell, is ready to use his tools to prevent high inflation from consolidating. Powell is expected by the US Senate Banking Commission in the preliminary hearing for his second term.

Inflation and the Fed’s moves

On the macro front, the wait is for tomorrow, January 12, when the United States releases the new inflation data. Expectations are for a jump to 7%. But even today the markets could go into fibrillation, when Jerome Powell, the re-elected president of the Fed, will have to go to the Senate for a hearing precisely to ratify his confirmation as president of the American central bank. The reason for some concern is obvious: the markets are starting to fear that the Fed, in order to fight the cost of living, will become increasingly aggressive in monetary tightening. This caused the stock exchanges to fall on Monday (especially the Nasdaq and US tech stocks).

It is now obvious that the Fed’s focus has shifted from economic growth and employment to fighting inflation: after all, if it really did rise to 7% as expected, it would be a much higher figure than the Fed’s target and above all of a fact capable of creating social problems for American families. So the market expects the Fed not only to close with bond purchases in March, but to raise rates three (or four) times in 2022 and soon (in July) to start reducing its balance sheet as well. That is, to sell stocks that he has bought. This caused US 10-year rates to rise to 1.8% on Monday (maximum since January 2020) and 10-year Bund rates to almost 0% (maximum since May 2019).

In Milan, Bper climbs, heavy Carige

The FTSE MIB in Milan is led by Stmicroelectronics and Diasorin. Bank Bper scores a good rise 4 weeks exclusive to negotiate the purchase of Bca Carige: the Emilian bank requests an intervention of 530 million from the Interbank Deposit Protection Fund and confirms the tender offer at 0.80 euros for minorities. the securities of the Genoese institute are in sharp decline as the prices aim to align with the values ​​of the possible takeover bid. Saipem is doing well thanks to new contracts in Australia and Guyana worth 1.1 billion dollars. In luxury, Moncler rises on which Equita Sim gives “buy”. Downhill Iveco Group, Brunello Cucinelli runs out of the Ftse Mib and achieved net revenues of 712 million in 2021 and confirmed the estimated increase in revenues of 10% both in 2022 and in the following year.