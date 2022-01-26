Stock exchanges, Europe up on the day of the Fed. Tod’s flies to Piazza Affari

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sitting with the plus sign for the European stock exchanges, on the day of the Fed. In fact, the expectation is rising for the indications given by the American central bank on its monetary policy conduct, at the end of the two-day FOMC meeting. There will also be the usual press conference of the number one, Jerome Powell, which is essential to understand whether the central institution will proceed to three or even four increases in the cost of money in the course of 2022, as already taken into account by numerous analysts and even by some Fed bankers. inflation in recent months it has risen to 7%.

Meanwhile, futures on Wall Street are also positive after the sharp decline on the eve of the day, especially at the Nasdaq level (-2.3%), after a failed recovery attempt during the session. Meanwhile, the delicate situation in Ukraine, with skyrocketing tensions between the US and Russia. It goes on at full speed there quarterly season: Overseas, after the publication of the issues of Microsoft, those of Tesla, tomorrow those of Apple. American futures are positive.

Tod’s flies to Milan after 2021 revenues

At Piazza Affari, investors are also following the election of the new President of the Republic, on which the fate of the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, as well as of the current government may also depend. Oil shares are popular, although the value of crude oil is volatile, banks are also well set up, with Unicredit waiting for the 2021 numbers to be revealed on Friday. on fiber to make itself heard, after the French company announced a very aggressive offer. In addition, the group’s CEO, Pietro Labriola, will announce to the board the guidelines of his plan for the group. Out of the main basket, Tod’s are rewarded, following the publication of 2021 revenues, results above expectations: in the fourth quarter revenues amounted to 261.2 million, up by 41.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 and 9.6% compared to that of 2019.

Tokyo on lows since the end of 2020 pending the Fed

More sales on the Tokyo Stock Exchange which fell to its lowest level in over a year, pending the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcements expected later in the day and which have been shaking the markets for days. closed 0.44% lower at 27,011.33 points, the lowest closing level since the end of December 2020. The broader Topix index fell 0.25% to 1,891.85 points.

