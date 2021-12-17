Stock exchanges in red between central banks and “four witches”. Diasorin collapse

Listen to the audio version of the article

Negative European stock markets in the aftermath of the announcement that the ECB will leave the cost of money around zero, but from March 2022 it will put a stop to the anti-pandemic program, the so-called Pepp. Amsterdam (AEX) is the worst and Piazza Affari (FTSE MIB) also pays sales on Diasorin, St and Bper.

Bad in the last session Wall Street, which assessed with a cold mind the measures that will be applied by the Federal Reserve: not only the purchases of securities will be reduced by 30 billion dollars a month, in order to be reset next March, but in the In 2022, three rate hikes are expected. A prospect, the latter, which especially shook the technological stocks: thus the Nasdaq lost 2.47%, while the Dow Jones left a fractional 0.08% on the parterre and the S & 500 0.87%.

Tokyo also closes down, it’s the day of the “4 witches”



Tokyo (NIKKEI 225i) also suffered a drop of 1.8%, on the day the Bank of Japan then announced the extension, for another six months, of the exceptional loan support mechanism for SMEs. The mechanism should have closed next March. Concern for the pandemic also remains in the background, with contagions rising sharply in the world from the States, to Great Britain and also in Italy, although the numbers are more contained. The indices could register a volatile trend, given that the so-called recur four witches, that is, the expiry of options and futures on indices and shares is scheduled.

At Piazza Affari waiting for Tim, good Poste on agreement with Cdp



In Piazza Affari, all eyes are on Telecom Italia, on the day of the company’s board of directors. Banca Pop Er is still down: the Interbank Fund for the protection of deposits reacted coldly to the offer for Banca Carige: the requests for intervention from Modena are higher than what is foreseen by the statutes of the Fund but an in-depth analysis on the proposal will be made. Attention also catalysed by Exor, after the holding company announced that it had signed an agreement for the sale of PartnerRe to Covea with the markets closed. Closing also for the merger between Nexi and Sia: the merger deed signed which gives birth to a group with almost 3 billion euros in revenues in the payments sector. The best of the Milanese list is Poste Italiane after the agreement until 2024 for the renewal of the alliance with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti on postal savings.

Ko Diasorin after the plan



Consistent sales on Diasorin after the industrial plan. The 2022-2025 industrial plan of Diasorin expects revenues to 2022 ex covid to grow by 24%, those overall to decrease by 2% (at constant exchange rates), with covid revenues to decrease to 150 million euros compared to about 370 million in 2021. In the period 2022-2025, ex-covid revenues should grow by 10% per year, those including Covid by 7% (covid turnover seen down to 50 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin next year will be 35%. By 2025, however, it will stand at 38%, in line with the trend recorded before the pandemic and the Luminex acquisition. The cumulative Free Cash Flow in the period 2022-2025 is expected to be approximately 1.1 billion.