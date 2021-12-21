Business

Stock exchanges in red on fears of slowing economic growth. Milan – 1.5%. Sharp drop for oil

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman17 mins ago
Bad start to the week for the bags. In Asia and Europe and all markets closed down as Wall Street continued to decline. There are fears about the economic repercussions of the diffusion of the Omicron variant but also the new ones uncertainty about the approval in Congress of the economic support plan developed by the White House. The worsening of the Turkish crisis does not help with the lira still in sharp decline and the trading on the markets repeatedly suspended due to excess falls. In Europe, the Stoxx600 index which groups the main stocks of the Old Continent fell by 1.5%. The worst square was Frankfurt which closed at minus 1.9%. London closed the session at minus 1% and Paris at minus 0.8%.

Piazza Affari concluded with a decline of 1.6%. Above all bad the titles of the Agnelli galaxy with Cnh Industrial (- 3.9%), Exor (- 3.9%) and Stellantis (- 3.6%). Mediobanca also down (- 3.6%). In contrast, Diasorin (+ 1%) and Prysmian (+ 0.5%). On Wall Street it stands out the title of the Zegna group, today making its debut with a capitalization of 2.4 billion dollars, up by more than 4%. Fears of a slowdown in economic growth also penalized oil with prices down by 4.5% (Brent). Euro up on the dollar 0.5%.

