Stock exchanges, in the last session of the year Wall Street closes down. Hong Kong up with tech stocks and SME indices

In a day of thin trading for the last session of the year, there was a good performance of the Asian stock exchanges, while Wall Street closed in the red, -0.16% (here the American indices).

Shanghai rose by 0.6% and Shenzhen by 0.5% while Hong Kong advanced by 1.2%, limiting the losses recorded in 2021 to 7.8%. %), which in any case rose by 15% in 2021. Hong Kong was mainly driven by technology stocks, in particular stocks also listed in New York, with the Hang Seng Tech Index rising by 3.6%, while the Chinese economic indices have given encouraging signals on the economic trend in the Asian giant, with the manufacturing one climbing for the second consecutive month, to 50.3, above the level of 50 which signals a phase of economic expansion, and non-manufacturing at 52.7, both better than expected.

Among the Chinese tech stocks, Alibaba’s rebound of 8.2% stands out, the e-commerce giant, which nevertheless closed a very negative year on the stock market (-49%) due to the regulatory tightening by Beijing.

Oil moved little, with the WTI at 76.89 dollars per barrel and brent at 79.49 dollars, while gold rose by 1% to 1,819 dollars an ounce.

With Frankfurt and Milan closed like many other stock exchanges in the Old Continent, London ended the last session of the year with the Ftse 100 index down 0.25% to 7,384 points. Paris and Amsterdam were also slightly negative, closing down 0.28% and 0.29% respectively. For Paris, however, it was an excellent year, with an increase of 29%. Milan also did well (+ 23%), Tokyo less well (+ 4.9%).