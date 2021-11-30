Stock exchanges, oil and fear of Omicron – Economy

The fear of the Omicron variant returns to be felt, sinking the Asian stock exchanges and futures on European lists and on Wall Street. Tokyo closed down by 1.6% and Seoul by 2.4%, Hong Kong, still open, lost 2.6%, while Shanghai and Shenzhen limited the drops to 0.2%. Futures on Wall Street are also down, with the Dow Jones losing 1.2% and those on Europe, with Frankfurt losing 1.6% and London 1.2%. To bring down the stock exchanges were the words of the CEO of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, who, to the Financial Times, said he expected a “substantial decline” in the effectiveness of current vaccines while it will take months to have a production of new vaccines.

The fear of the Omicron variant pushes the I lower the price of oil: The barrel of crude oil for delivery in January 2022 changes hands at 67.49 dollars with a decrease of 3.52%. Brent for January delivery is trading at $ 70.83 with a drop of 3.55%.

Moderna ceo, Stéphane Bancel, foresees a “substantial decline” in the effectiveness of current vaccines against the Omicron variant of Covid while it will take months to develop new effective vaccines. “I think in no way the effectiveness can be the same as we had with Delta,” Bancel said in an interview with the Financial Times website. For Bancel, “a substantial decline” in the efficacy of the old vaccines is foreseeable: “I don’t know how much because we have to wait for the data. But all the scientists I spoke to say that ‘it won’t be good'”.

The CEO of Moderna, whose words have had a strong impact on the markets, causing stock exchanges and oil to fall, expects to have reliable data on the effectiveness of current vaccines and on the danger of the variant in a couple of weeks but it will take months before we have mass production of new vaccines. “Moderna and Pfizer can’t produce billions of doses next week, it’s mathematically impossible. But can we have the billions of doses by summer? Sure,” Bancel said, predicting Moderna could produce 2-3 billion doses in 2022.