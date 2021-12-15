Stock exchanges on the rise awaiting the Fed. Generali benefits well after the plan, Bper and Carige fly

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the week of central banks, investors are adopting a wait-and-see attitude, in view of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions, coming in the Italian evening. In the last meeting of the year, the Washington institute, which will also update the estimates on the economy, should leave rates firm and accelerate the pace of the reduction of the asset purchase plan. All this while inflation continues to be observed special (in the US it rose to 6.8%, its highest since 1982 and in the UK it rose in November to 5.1% from the previous 4.2% on an annual basis) and remain fears for the spread of the Omicron variant, with the risk of further restrictions in various European countries during the Christmas period.

As seen with Tuesday’s weak closures, market apprehension is strong: a Bank of America survey shows investors believe central banks pose the biggest risk to markets in the coming months, so it might not take much to warm the spirits. Also because Thursday, after the long-awaited Fed meeting, will be the turn of the ECB and of Bank of England: all events that make the markets nervous. According to analysts, after the acceleration of tapering, they could start US rate hikes: even three in 2022 alone. And given that the market has been buoyed by generous monetary policies for months (and years), this Fed retreat frightens investors. Also because in the economy and on the markets the debt is at an all-time high: the risk is that in order to fight inflation, the Fed could create problems for this enormous amount of debt.

In Milan, focus on Generali after the plan and on Carige-Bper

In Piazza Affari under the Generali lens, after the announcement of the expected industrial plan which expects to generate over 8.5 billion in cash flows available by 2024. In the plan presented by the CEO Donnet, coupons of up to 5.6 billion are expected to commit between 2.5 and 3 billion in M&A in Europe and Asia. Attention also to Bper which has submitted a non-binding offer for Bca Carige to acquire the participation of the Interbank Fund, which holds 88% of the Ligurian bank, for one euro.

Tokyo closes slightly higher, caution before the Fed

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed slightly higher, supported by hikes in futures contracts on Wall Street and Toyota, while remaining cautious in view of the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting. The leading Nikkei index gained 0.1% to 28,459.72 points and the Topix index closed up 0.52% to 1,984.10 points. The New York Stock Exchange closed lower yesterday, amid persistent fears related to the Omicron variant and a possible anticipated tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy, which will be discussed by President Jerome Powell.

The other appointments on Wednesday 15 December

In addition to the Fed’s run, the agenda is also full of important macroeconomic data. Indeed, the economic calendar foresees inflation data in Italy, Great Britain, France and Spain. Import prices, retail sales, corporate inventories and the US Nahb real estate index are expected from the United States.