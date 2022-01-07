Stock exchanges suffer from the Fed hawk, Asia thump, Europe in red – Latest Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JAN 06 – The Fed takes the bags by surprise. The hypothesis of an increase in interest rates “sooner and faster” than expected to stem the inflation rush is shaking the financial markets, triggering a wave of sell-offs from Asia to Europe with investors forced to recalibrate their prices. bets in a context of sustained economic growth and increases in the cost of money.



The Asian markets closed in deep red, with Tokyo losing 2.88% and Seoul 1.13%. The Chinese stock exchanges contain the losses, with Shenzhen and Shanghai falling by 0.10% and 0.25%. Archives the session with a minus sign in Europe: Paris loses 1.72%, Frankfurt 1.35% while Milan is the black jersey with a decrease of 1.80%. Wall Street opens in red but recovers during the session which, however, remains volatile with techs looking for a rebound after two days of passion. In addition to trying to digest the Fed, investors are cautious as they await the US job market data arriving on Friday. Analysts predict the creation of 433,000 new jobs in December and an unemployment rate down to 4.1%. (HANDLE).

