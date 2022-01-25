Stock exchanges, the Nasdaq collapses in the US, the Dow Jones also down. Ukraine and Fed- Corriere.it rates weigh

As Europe closes a day of trading full of volatility in positive territory, Wall Street accentuates losses, shaken by fears of amilitary escalation in Ukraine between Russia and the West – the Pentagon has ordered 8,500 soldiers on high alert to prepare to deploy in Europe as part of a NATO response force to a Russian military move against Kiev – and for the declines on global GDP estimates indicated by the Monetary Fund. Wall Street is negative in the middle of the day. The Dow Jones loses 1.44% to 33,864.69 points, the Nasdaq drops 3.18% to 13,414.36 points while the S&P 500 leaves 2.30% on the ground at 4,308.88 points.

The market also looking forward to the Federal Reserve’s moves to counter inflation which is accelerating sharply. The Fed publishes an update on its policy on Wednesday, which should give indications on the end of monetary stimulus and also on the increasingly probable interest rate hike.

The European and Asian markets The consequences on the European markets were immediate. The stock market was volatile all day after Wall Street’s steeply low start, but managed to close higher.

Cos Paris finished at + 0.74%, Frankfurt at + 0.75%, London at + 1.02%, Madrid at + 0.89% and Amsterdam at + 0.16%. Milan (+ 0.22%) also suffers from the uncertainties about the name of the future president of the Republic, with the spread that maintains above 140 points (144 points at the close, as on Monday).

As for stocks, the rise in crude oil in Piazza Affari (+ 1.9% in March WTI to 84.89 dollars a barrel, + 1.75% for Brent with the same maturity at 87.8 dollars) pushed oil companies , with Tenaris (+ 4.62%), Saipem (+ 3.5%) and Eni (+ 3.22%) at the top. Assets under management and cars fell, while the worst was Leonardo (-5.7%) on fears of rumors about the Eurofighter maxi contract with Kuwait, where two senior officers would be accused of alleged corruption. The company has made it known that the program is proceeding in line with the contract and that Leonardo is not the subject of a judicial investigation in relation to the Kuwait program. On the currency market, the euro weakens and returns below $ 1.13.

At Piazza Affari the rebound of the Agnelli-Elkann galaxy was only partially successful, on Monday hit by the strongest sales in a dramatic session for the Ftse Mib: Ferrari (+ 1.29%) placed among the best and Exor (-0.31 %) held up, while Cnh Industrial (-0.91%), Stellantis (-1.11%) and Iveco (-2.87%) further lost their share. At the bottom, as mentioned, are the assets under management (Azimut -2.9%, Finecobank -3.12%, Banca Generali -1.91%) even though Assogestioni reported that 2021 ended in the name of growth for the sector in Italy: the managed savings sector recorded 12 consecutive months of positive flows with a succession of record volumes (December inflows +7.8 billion, in 2021 +91.7 billion with record volumes). In the spotlight Tim (-0.39%), on the eve of the first Board of Directors with Labriola as CEO. Of note is the acceleration of Juventus (+ 5.26%) pushed by the transfer market: the top management of Fiorentina officially opened for the first time the sale of Dusan Vlahovic, the Serbian striker who is currently top scorer in Serie A. One of the worst goals instead Innovatec (-9.82%) and Eprice (-18.56%), which were stopped for a long time in the volatility auction due to the sharp drops. In the morning, the indices resisted the substantial drops in the Asian markets, which followed the European collapse on Monday with 386 billion euros burned in a single session. The main stock exchanges in Asia and the Pacific all closed negative: Tokyo (-1.66%), down 10% from the highs reached last September, Shanghai (-2.58%), Taiwan (-1.6 %), Seoul (-2.56%) and Sidney (-2.49%). Hong Kong (-2%), Mumbai (-0.37%) and Singapore (-1.26%) are still open.



The choices of the Fed and the estimates of the IMF Some economists believe the Fed is moving too slowly in raising rates to contain inflation. But there is also the fear that the Fed’s move may be too aggressive, thus causing recession without being able to curb the price rush. Deputy Director of the International Monetary Fund, Gita Gopinath, said she hopes the projected global rise in interest rates will take place in an orderly fashion. The IMF has cut the growth estimates of the world economy for 2022. After + 5.9% in 2021, GDP is expected to grow this year by 4.4%, or 0.5 percentage points less than the October forecast. In 2023 the growth is estimated at 3.8%, up by 0.2 points. The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker-than-expected position, the Fund said, underlining that the downward revision for this year linked to the cut in estimates for the two largest economies in the world, the United States and China. Covid but also high inflation weigh on the world economy.

Estimates on Europe and Italy The IMF reviews Italy’s growth downwards for 2022. GDP is expected to grow by 3.8% this year, 0.4 percentage points less than the October estimates. For 2023, growth is expected to be + 2.2%, or 0.6 points more than previous forecasts. Germany is also slowing and will grow this year by 3.8% (-0.8%) and the next by 2.5% (+ 0.9%). France will score + 3.5% in 2022 (-0.4%) and + 1.8% in 2023 (unchanged). Spain is expected to grow by 5.8% this year (-0.6%) and 3.8% next (+ 1.2%). British GDP is expected to + 4.7% this year (-0.3%) and + 2.2% in 2023 (+ 0.3%).

The moves of the ECB The European Central Bank thinks about three possible scenarios for the rate of inflation, and one of them, albeit less likely, is that inflation is persistently, significantly above 2%, which would require serious monetary tightening. This was stated by the chief economist of the ECB Philip Lane in an interview with the Lithuanian weekly Verslo zinios. One of the hypothetical scenarios – Lane explains – is that the disinflationary forces of before the pandemic resurface after the pandemic, and the world returns to rather low interest rates. A second scenario is that this situation does not return, making it easier for the ECB to stabilize inflation at the 2% target. And a third scenario of inflation significantly above 2% to which we should respond. A scenario that in the euro area – Lane explains – I see as less likely than the other two. Lane also reiterated the sequence of a monetary tightening in such a case: The first decision would be to end net purchases of securities. And only then evaluate the criteria for raising interest rates.

