Business

Stock exchanges, the new variant immediately scares the markets: Tokyo loses 3% after the news from South Africa

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

Covid returns to bring a storm on the markets. The Tokyo Stock Exchange slips below 3%, hitting a month’s lows, on fears related to the discovery of the new coronavirus variant, announced by the South African health authorities as particularly contagious and capable of dozens of mutations. The Nikkei 225 index fell 3.02% to 28,607.98 points, while the Topix dropped 2.41% to 1,976.92 points. Warning signs are also coming from the futures on the New York market, falling by one point on all the main indices.

The reaction of the Tokyo stock exchange is mainly linked to the fact that the country considered itself safe due to the vaccinations carried out and the contagion situation: the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Japan has significantly decreased since September and yesterday there were only 163 cases on the entire national territory, against the peak of over 25 thousand recorded in August. The prospect of falling back into the nightmare is therefore first felt by investors.

After the afternoon break, the Nikkei recorded a decrease of 2.72%, leaving more than 800 points on the ground. The yen also reverses its course, appreciating against the dollar at 114.70. But fears extend to other Asian markets: in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index drops 2.1% to 24,213.55, Shanghai 0.5% to 3,566.18.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman6 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Inflationary winds around the world suggest a turnaround for Bitcoin

5 days ago

Carvago.com arrives in Italy: 700 thousand used cars and returned within 14 days

1 week ago

What happened to Apple’s car

7 days ago

The mini Tesla is back to being talked about: and if so?

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button