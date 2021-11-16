Stock exchanges, the prudence of the ECB supports Europe. Inflation remains in the spotlight

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The reassurances of the ECB, which does not see the conditions for a rate hike in 2022 and estimates inflation to fall over the next year, continue to support continental equity markets. European markets are thus moving slightly higher, after the positive session on Monday with the FTSE MIB which updated the annual top, while investors continue to monitor the outlook for inflation on both sides of the Atlantic. Attention also to the outcome of the first virtual meeting between the American president Joe Biden and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The hope for greater detente between Washington and Beijing pushes it upwards yuan, close to the maximum since 2018, while the need for hedging in the face of the risk of price growth supports thegold . On the currency, the EUR confirms its 16-month lows against the dollar, below 1.14.

After the positive surprise from Chinese industrial production on Monday, markets are waiting for macroeconomic news from the United States, with the focus remaining on the Fed, which could decide new squeezes if the pressure on prices remains high. Some indicators are on the calendar that could better contextualize the US economic trend and the action of the Federal Reserve: from retail sales to industrial production, from company stocks to prices to imports.

Tim is fine in Milan, utilities are weak

Among the main Milanese stocks, Telecom Italia continues to shine. Tenaris, Ferrarii and Moncler did well, while Amplifon, Hera and Italgas lost ground. Racing Force, a Ligurian company specializing in safety equipment for motorsport, such as helmets, suits and gloves (in the last 10 years it has won more than 60 FIA world titles, did not make a price on the first day of listing on Euronext Growth with its products).

Flat calm on European fixed income

Lazy session for the prices of government bonds traded on the electronic secondary MTS. All eurozone sovereign bonds move with falling prices with the consequence that the spread between BTp and Bund is confirmed at the levels of Monday 15 November just above 120 basis points. Even the Italian 10-year yield has hardly moved from the levels of the day before, just under 1%.

Tokyo closed a session positively with few ideas

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed with a modest rise a session without direction, hanging on the possible news from the summit between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping which took place simultaneously with the trading session in the Japanese morning. Summit which then ended without any particular announcements. The expectation climate of the list was similar to that which characterized the session on Wall Street on the eve and also the stability of the yen-dollar exchange rate did not offer any ideas to make the list take a precise direction. The Nikkei index of 225 leading stocks thus closed at 29,808 points, up by 0.11 percent. Among the titles, in evidence Tepco, the energy giant, after the announcement of the purchase of a 25.7% stake in the American Freeport Lng Development, for about 2.5 billion dollars, in the liquefied natural gas sector.