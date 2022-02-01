Stock exchanges today 1 February: volatile markets, focus on quarterly reports

MILAN – Markets at different speeds between the assessments on the Fed’s “hawkish” turn and the attempted rebound after an extremely negative month of January, closed however – especially on the American stock market – in recovery. European stock exchanges closed in positive ground, but volatility generally dominated after the first month of the year closed for global equities with a 5% decline, only finally filed by the strong rebound of American equities, thus sending the worst performance since the outbreak of the pandemic. The ups and downs have dominated, since the Fed gave signs of a stronger monetary squeeze than most expected, to fight inflation. Investors “have to get used to these ups and downs,” as there will likely be even more in the sessions to come, he said on television. Bloomberg it, Nancy Davis, head of investments at Quadratic Capital Management.

The EU indices ended up as mentioned above. Paris marks a + 1.43%, Frankfurt records a + 0.94% e London is at + 0.95%. Positive too Milan, which rises by 1.53% with Saipem which today contains losses after yesterday’s collapse. The spread it rose slightly in the 138 basis points area. On the other hand, Wall Street remains mixed, with the Dow Jones just above par and the Nasdaq down 0.67%.

This morning, the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the trading day higher with the Nikkei at + 0.28% and 27,078 points, on the back of Wall Street’s close up, which in turn put the worst January month since 2016 behind it. In fact, the American stock market hit a backlash that culminated in a month in which investors dumped stocks with high valuations (especially in tech), with the rate hikes of a ‘hawk’ and more aggressive Fed on the horizon. as estimated. If the Dow Jones started 2022 with its worst monthly performance since 2016, the S&P 500 dates back as far as January 2009 and the Nasdaq records the biggest decline in January since 2008. But the month ends on a positive note: yesterday the Dow Jones was up 1.17%, the S&P 500 by 1.85% and the Nasdaq jumped 3.41% to 14,239.9 points, making it the best two-day recovery since 2020. Today, however. , futures on exchanges of Wall Street they are weak.

Underpinning investors’ certainties are the quarterly reports which, despite everything, are hitting or beating expectations, in 80% of cases. Today will be the turn of Alphabet, the holding company of Google, and General Motors.

Among the currencies, the euro closed higher against the dollar, at 1.1250. The evrde note also lost share against the yen, at 114.75.

Among raw materials, the price of Petroleum in the morning trading: the WTI is trading at 88.9 dollars a barrel (+ 0.40%), while the Brent is close to the threshold of 90 dollars (89.56 dollars, with a + 0.34%). The political tensions surrounding the Ukrainian affair and the Middle East play a part in the prices, as well as concerns about possible shortages in supply. Waiting for tomorrow’s OPEC + meeting with analysts who believe that the Organization will most likely maintain the current policy of gradual increases also in March. OPEC + has increased supply every month, starting in August, by 400,000 barrels per day.