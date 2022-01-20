Stock exchanges today 20 January: lists recovering, China cuts rates

MILAN – 12 noon The rush of bond yields that triggered the sell-off of the previous sessions gives a respite to the stock markets, which have paid – especially on the tech side – for the rise in bond rates. The indications of the futures looked promising, but after the first few bars the European stock exchanges are mixed. Milan adds 0.35%, the others are weak: London slips by 0.15%, Frankfurt 0.13% e Paris 0.45%. Futures on Wall Street are becoming cautious, after yesterday the indices paid (-0.96% on the Dow and -1.15% on the Nasdaq) the new rise in the ten-year T-Bond yield which touched the 1 mark. , 9% for the first time in more than two years (exactly from December 2019) before falling back to 1.85%.

In contrast with the other central banks, the Chinese one is moving, which reduced the Loan prime rate (Lpr) by another 10 basis points, after December 5, among the preferential rates offered by commercial banks to the best customers and a reference for the rates applied to other loans. The one-year LPR, a note reads, goes from 3.80% to 3.70%, while the 5-year one drops from 4.65% to 4.60%, in what is the first intervention to be April 2020 and which influences the mortgage market thus giving breath to the troubled real estate sector. The move, which comes as markets are betting on an accelerated squeeze by the Fed to counter inflation, is linked to the scenario of a marked slowdown in the Chinese economy highlighted at the end of 2021.

The bag of Hong Kong celebrates yet another dovish move by the People’s Bank of China, with a 3.4% jump driven by technology and highlighting the rise in the shares of companies active in the construction and real estate market. Sunac and Shimao jump over 10%, Country Garden rallies 7%. A leap also for hi-tech stocks, with the Hong Kong stock exchange’s benchmark sub-index, Hang Seng Tech Index, up by more than 3%. Buy on Tencent (which leaps by over + 6%), Alibaba (over + 5%) and Meituan (which flies by over + 10%). Closing in strong recovery, after the slip of the eve, also for Tokyo which marked an increase of 1.11%, reaching 27,772.93 points. Positive session also for the broader Topix index which closed the trades with a gain of 0.98% at 1,938.53 points. On the other hand, the Chinese lists with the Composite indices of Shanghai And Shenzhen down by 0.09% and 0.92%, respectively, to 3,555.06 and 2419.69 points.

Price indicators continue to update records, meanwhile. Today it was the turn of the producer prices of industrial products, which grew by 5% in Germany in December, with an increase of 24.2% on the same month in 2020. According to Destatis, the German Federal Statistical Office, the increase is the strongest since the start of the surveys in 1949, both on a monthly and yearly basis. The final data of theDecember Eurozone inflation confirm a rate of 5% per annum, while the publication of the minutes of the last meeting of the ECB on monetary policy. Inflation “will stabilize and gradually decrease over the course of 2022”, assures the president meanwhile Christine Lagarde, in a radio interview France Inter. “It will go down less than we expected, but it will go down.” There is also expectation on the markets for the publication of data on weekly unemployment claims in the United States.

Start of a stable day for theEUR, on the currency front: it is trading at 1.1351 dollars (+ 0.07%) and at 129.94 yen (+ 0.20%). Monetary policy decisions are expected from Norway and Turkey, which, according to analysts, should interrupt its path against the trend of cutting rates, dictated by Erdogan’s need to have money at a cost lower than the level of inflation.

Among the raw materials, gold stable at the opening of the markets: it is trading at 1,840.07 dollars an ounce, down by 0.03%. Oil has also moved little, trading at its highest since 2014. The WTI is trading at 86.95 dollars a barrel (-0.01%), the Brent at 88.28 dollars (-0.18%).