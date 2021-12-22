Business

Stock exchanges today 22 December: Omicron and the Biden plan keep the markets on hold

MILAN – The European stock markets closed higher, on the highs of the day, at the end of a session that started cautiously. The spread of the Omicron variant is still dictating the mood of the markets, with countries running for cover by introducing new restrictions to contain the contagion close to the Christmas holidays. The decision of the Food and Drug Administration, the US drug authority, which in recent days – according to Bloomberg – should give the green light to two oral treatments against Covid-19: Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Molnupiravir, reserved for high-risk people who have tested positive for Covid.

Investors are also closely following the developments on the 2 trillion dollar maxi stimulus plan developed by the Biden administration for the time being rejected by the US Senate. A stop that could have strong repercussions on American growth, with Goldman Sachs which in recent days has cut its growth estimates for the third quarter from 3% to 2%. For the moment, investors record the figure for the American economy which grew in the third quarter by 2.3%, above analysts’ expectations and above the + 2.1% of the second estimate.

TO London the FTSE 100 rises 0.60% to 7,341.10 points, a Frankfurt the Dax advanced by 0.91% to 15,588.51 points. The Cac 40 of Paris earns 1.38% above 7,000 points (7,051.67). TO Milan the Ftse Mib marks + 0.66%. Wall Street helps support trade: the Dow strengthens at + 0.45%, the S & P500 rises by 0.7% and the Nasdaq by 0.8%. Tokyo, with the Nikkei marking + 0.16%.

Tesla highlights on the US Wall Street Stock Exchange after Elon Musk announced he had sold “enough shares” to reach the goal of divesting 10% of his stake in the group. The stock is gaining over 7% at $ 1,0007.18 after hitting a new high in early November at $ 1,243.49, for a capitalization of over $ 1 trillion.

Among macroeconomic data, in Great Britain gross domestic product grew in the third quarter of the year by 1.1%, below the 1.3% initially estimated by the office for national statistics.

L’EUR closed higher above $ 1.13. The single currency changes hands at 1.1335 on the greenback and at 129.47 on the Japanese currency. The dollar / yen also moved little at 114.22. The dollar / yen also moved little at 114.16. A slight decrease spread, 129 points from 131 at yesterday’s closing.

Prices continue to rise Petroleum after the publication of US stocks which fall beyond expectations. WTI increased by 0.82% to 71.70 dollars a barrel and Brent increased by 0.59% to 74.42 dollars a barrel.

