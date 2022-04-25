Stock exchanges today April 25: Shanghai loses more than 5%, bad for Europe

MILAN – The Covid epidemic in China and the fears of new maxi lockdowns sink the Asian lists and also knock out Europe. In Asia Shenzhen loses 6.08% to 10,379.28 points while the Shanghai Composite leaves 5.13% on the ground at 2,928.51 points. Europe is also bad. London closes at -1.89%, Paris loses 2.01%, Milan leaves 1.53% on the ground and Frankfurt 1.59%.

Above all, crude oil prices, which are falling rapidly on fears of a contraction in demand, feel the blow. In the afternoon, crude oil fell in New York, where prices lost 4.54% to 97.44 dollars a barrel. At Piazza Affari, all the stocks in the oil sector are in trouble, from Eni to Tenaris to Saipem.

Gas, prices are falling. Gazprom: “Increase flow to Europe”

Gas prices are also down, repositioning themselves on pre-war levels. Futures are trading at 97 euros / MWh at the Dutch hub of reference Ttf or the Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom has declared that it will supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with the demands of European consumers, which have increased compared to yesterday at 68.4 million cubic meters from 51.7 million

Down all raw materials

The China effect is also felt on many commodities. On the London metal exchange, copper’s three-month contract loses 1.5% to $ 9956 per ton while 3-month aluminum drops over 2% to $ 3,177 per ton – zinc down 2.7% at $ 4317 per ton in the 3-month reference contract. Tin loses 4% in London to $ 40,460 per tonne. Oil prices continue to lose 3.6% both in the June Brent contract (102.79 dollars per barrel) and in the same maturity as the wti (98.43 dollars per barrel).