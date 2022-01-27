Stock exchanges today, January 27, 2022. US GDP beyond expectations: + 6.9% in the fourth quarter, record growth since 1984 in 2021. EU stock exchanges accelerate

MILAN – European stock exchanges accelerate in the wake of encouraging data from the US economy, with GDP growing by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, beyond expectations, bringing the overall figure for 2021 to 5.7%, a record since 1984. An upward push after a sluggish start in the aftermath of the Fed’s decisions. The US central bank has in fact confirmed the imminent rate hike and the stop to the purchases of the extraordinary program to revive the economy and the markets have read the words of the Governor Powell as a “hawk” positioning. The price lists all end with a good rise Milan grows by 0.99%, London salt of 1.16%, Paris advances by 0.6%, Frankfurt 0.4% Wall Street is also doing well, with the Dow Jones rising by 1.46% and the Nasdaq growing by 0.79%

Powell strengthened the Fed’s determination to fight inflation, which has now been well above 2% for a long time, and reiterated that the ongoing economic recovery allows this, given that – and it is a new signal in the Fed’s dialectic – also the world of work has made its recovery. And so the US central bank is ready to raise rates in March and immediately afterwards, with the end of bond purchases at the beginning of the month, it will start the process of reducing the balance sheet. Luca Tobagi, investment strategist at Invesco, remarked that “the main virtue of Powell’s communications was clarity: the way was opened for a first hike for March, as widely expected, and it was made clear to a world in which interest rate management it is the main tool for monetary policy “. But the “most important message” came about unconventional policies: “The Fed has made it clear that the reduction in the size of the balance sheet will not occur through direct sales of the securities in the portfolio but through non-reinvestments of the securities that will mature.” The process will therefore be gradual.

Two-year US government bond yields have jumped to their highest levels since the start of the pandemic during your speech, and the US yield curve has flattened (i.e. the gap between short- and long-term yields has narrowed) : a signal that growth expectations are being affected by the Fed’s stance. As analysts note a Bloombergthe message traders got from yesterday’s conference is that markets are essentially left to their own devices by the Central Bank, which sees no need to sweeten its messages and actions to avoid particular reactions in trading rooms.

In the morning, Asian stock exchanges traded lower in the wake of the negative closing in the US: the Hang Seng index fell 1.99% to 23,807 points, recovering something from the lows of the day. In China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.78% to 3,394.25 points, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country’s second-largest exchange lost 2.87% to 2,262.41 points. Even worse in Seoul with the Kospi index at -3.50%, while in Mumbai the Bse Sensex now marks -1.51%. The Nikkei a Tokyo ends down 3.11% at 26,170.30 points.

High attention in the banking world. Last night it emerged that the ECB warned European lenders with significant exposure in Russia to prepare for the imposition of international sanctions against Moscow should it invade Ukraine. The warning of the ECB, writes the Financial Times, which oversees 115 of the eurozone’s largest banks, comes the day after the US warning of “enormous consequences” should Russia invade Ukraine. The sanctions would increase the risks for international banks with broad exposure to Russia such as the US Citi, the French Sociètè Gènèrale, the Austrian Raiffeisen and the Italian UniCredit. ECB officials asked for details on how banks would handle the different scenarios and how to prevent Russian banks from accessing the Swift international payments system.

Among the raw materials, the Petroleum continues to advance throughout the day. WTI crude oil futures rise 0.42% to $ 87.72 and Brent futures rise 0.30% to $ 90.23

The dollar strengthens on the currency markets after the indications on the next rate hikes arrived last night by the Fed. The euro ended the day weak, in the 1.1145 dollar zone on the lows since the beginning of June 2020. The tension of the first part eases of the morning on government bonds of the Old Continent and in particular on Italian bonds: the BTP-Bund spread, after reaching a maximum of the day at 142, adjusting the records from September set yesterday, stopped at 134 basis points. The yield on Treasury output fell to 1.28%.