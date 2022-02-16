Stock exchanges under the banner of caution between Ukraine and Fed. Milan closes on parity, banks in trouble

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European lists closed a session on parity, that of February 16, in which the uncertainty about crisis Ukraine and the expectation of clearer indications on the timing of the expected monetary policy tightening by the Federal Reserve they advised investors to be cautious. In Piazza Affari, the FTSE MIB ended the day on parity, while the market awaits the publication of the minutes of the last Fed summit to understand the extent of the first rate hike expected for March and the pace at which the US central institution expects then to proceed on the path of increasing the cost of money.

The words of the NATO secretary general also cooled the enthusiasm of the price lists, Jens Stoltenbergaccording to which the Atlantic Alliance did not notice no clear signs of de-escalation on the ground, indeed, Russian troops “have increased not decreased”, even if, he added, “we are recording Moscow’s openings to diplomatic dialogue and we are ready in this sense”.

Wall Street is down with eyes on the Fed

Wall Street also fell slightly, with investors continuing to monitor developments in the Ukrainian crisis and awaiting the minutes (at 8 pm Italian time) of the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc), the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve. In the minutes, the market hopes to find more indications to understand the extent of the first rate hike expected in March and the pace that the US central bank wants to follow to raise rates in the course of 2022.

On the macro front, attention remains high on inflation, after the data on producer prices. The numbers on import prices show a 2% increase on a monthly basis in January, which is higher than expected. Beyond the estimates also the data on retail sales, again in January, increased by 3.8% to 649.8 billion dollars, after -2.5% in December (revised from the initial -1.9%). Expectations were for a 2.1% rise. Compared to January 2021, a + 13% is recorded for retail sales.

In Milan, the banks were weak, with oil stocks in the lead

At Piazza Affari, Banco Bpm closed the session in red, paying the realizations after the jump recorded in the wake of the expectation that the bank could be the protagonist of the banking risk. Furthermore, press indiscretions hypothesize that the proposed offer by Unicredit would have been set aside for the time being. The opposite sign for Prysmian, well bought on the FTSE MIB, the title takes advantage of the above-expected results of the French competitor Nexans. Energy was up at the end of the day: the recovery of crude oil supported the sector with Saipem, Tenaris and Eni in evidence. Outside the main segment, the final “red” of Banca Mps was highlighted among the bankers, after the denial that the company would need a capital increase of 3.5 billion euros, higher than that foreseen for 2022 by 2 , 5 billion.