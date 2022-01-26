Stock market: 9 tips that I repeat to myself during the downturn

It already seems like another era when the markets were rising relentlessly, from the post-pandemic to the first week of 2022. In a very short time we find ourselves with the two main American indices (e) down respectively by 8.6% and 13.5% from the beginning of the year.

Many Meme stocks or trendy titles, which excited investors so much, now present the bill, with dips of up to 50% and more, and many small investors practically already out of the game after a decline of a couple of weeks.

Human nature and inexperience lead people to worry in times of volatility like this, with the danger of making mistakes that will then affect the results of an investor’s entire life. In fact, it is in extreme times like these (extreme greed or extreme fear) that investors make the worst choices.

So here is a list of tips to remember in moments of market correction like this, let’s see them together …

Don’t look for logical reasons

The markets began to decline at a certain point of the year, but the factors that may have determined the decline are many (think of the Fed with tapering, the rise in inflation, Russia / Ukraine tensions, Covid). We are therefore tempted to find a “trigger” which, once identified, can then allow us to “anticipate” what will happen tomorrow.

LEAVE IT. Don’t go crazy trying to understand WHY. At a certain point the markets just go down, accept it, because it works like this, the causes are always different, but the result is always the same.

If you diversify across the market, any correction can be a buying opportunity

SP500 historical trend: source investing.com

If we instead look at a broader overview of how the stock market works, we notice how despite very strong drops (red area) in certain past periods, the market path in the end always tends to bring results in every situation.

When I talk about the market, I mean diversified indices like,, or the same.

In fact, in each decline, the investors who paid the most were who concentrated their money in a specific niche, initially profitable, then disastrous (tech in 2000, financial / real estate in 2008 and so on).

Therefore diversifying globally, and increasing (with intelligence and with a clear strategy) positions when the markets go down, in the long run it pays off.

When markets go down, they don’t go down forever

bear and bull markets wall street: source JPMorgan

In every bear market moment, we always tend to think the worst, that the decline should never stop (especially if corrections are important). We remind ourselves that all declines, sooner or later and however violent they may be, will end. And from there the markets will restart

Choosing the right portfolio counts for zero with respect to discipline and emotional management

Most investors focus on choosing the perfect product, the perfect ETF, the perfect fund, in the belief that this is the key to being profitable over time. But what really matters is the management of emotion in the critical stages, this is where we make the worst mistakes. In fact, it is not important to be able to make that 1% more than to lose that 7-8% compound per annum that the stock market can offer.

Risk and return are two sides of the same coin

Do you want to get higher returns? You have to be willing to endure greater drawdowns and greater volatility. It seems trivial, but in this period many investors among meme stocks, cryptocurrencies & Co. have paid attention only to the first side of the matter (the yield), now they are knowing (at their own expense) the risk side, and for many it will be the last time unfortunately.

The long-term “buy and hold” also applies when the market goes down

Easy to buy and hold when markets go up, but can you (and more importantly) do when markets go down? In the long run this makes all the difference in the world and is truly the buy and hold that any investor would need

Focus on the long run (really)

When the markets go up, they are all short-term traders. When the markets go down, all drawer holders. Don’t you find it strange? Concentrate 90% of your portfolio on the long term, because it is statistically proven that it is the only correct horizon that will really make you economically breakthrough. If you are looking for short-term distractions, use a small% of your savings (which you can afford to lose) or use nothing at all. A 30-year-long global equity ETF beats 99% of short-term traders whose name cannot even be remembered in the long run.

Sell ​​when you want, not when you have to

If you invest without strategy, you will be forced in periods of sharp drops to sell your positions (or worse to see them closed by margin calls). So ask yourself if you want to find yourself in a similar situation, or if planning well you will get to the point of selling because “finally the time has come to do it”, the choice is yours.

Know yourself

These stressful situations on the markets, consider them as an opportunity. In these moments you really understand what kind of investor you are, and what your risk tolerance or tolerance is. The best situations to learn this from are past crises, preferably with as little damage as possible. For how to contain the damage, refer to the points above

Until next time!

