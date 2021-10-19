Stock market and inflation, instructions for use: gold, oil and Bitcoin

The lists are facing a phase of uncertainty and the signals are mixed. The expectation is rising for Netflix accounts and for the debut of the first EDF on Bitcoin. The MSCI World index approaches new records. The comforts slow down and the gas is on a roller coaster. The tech pushes the Indian stock market to the top. Here’s what to do

In an era of uncertainty regarding price lists, financial analysts apply themselves to art. Today, a few hours after the publication of the Netflix accounts, the analyzes on the effect of the Korean “Squid Games” (135 million viewers in 90 countries in the first twenty days of programming) on ​​the accounts of the leading streaming platform are wasted. Not a simple calculation, because it involves putting together the numbers of the new subscriptions, the loyalty of the old subscribers and the duration of the listening, naturally after having subtracted all the costs. The result gives Netflix $ 891 million of higher value since September 17 when the phenomenon of Korean soft power exploded. Since then, even before the accounts, the Netflix stock has risen by 7%. Not bad if you think that in mid-September the reports highlighted the risk that the platform, once out of the lockdown, would face a downturn.

In short, it is easy to make mistakes in a phase of difficult market to interpret: inflation rises, central banks also admit that the “temporary” nature of the increases will last longer than expected. But it is not easy to run for cover. And so, despite the periodic warnings against speculative excesses, the Chinese real estate crisis, the slowdown in growth in Asia or in most of the USA or the disasters of the logistics supply chain, one week after the tapering anticipated by the Fed, the markets have not abandoned the stock exchanges. But is it the right solution?

– the index MSCI World based on all the markets on the planet, it is one step away from new absolute record after four consecutive days of growth, by 0.15%, thanks above all to the contribution of American techs. Only one percentage point, in the middle of the session, separates the index from the historical record set at the beginning of September.

The Stoxx Energy index also supported the rally on Tuesday, with new highs from February 2020 at the opening and that of US banks, both slowing down at the end of the session. There are many who foresee an adjustment in prices, but at least two factors make a real slowdown difficult: the Chinese “hunger” for energy, amplified by the approach of winter and by the almost desperate situation of electricity in the industrial north; the difficulty on the part of OPEC + to increase production. The lack of investment in some countries, such as Nigeria and Angola, weighs to the point that the goal of increasing production by 400,000 barrels per day, as expected, has remained on paper.

On the other hand, commodities, among the great protagonists of the flare-up of prices, are temporarily slowing down (seven positive weeks in a row). Continue the volatility of natural gas, Tuesday up and down 30% based on news coming from Russia. But there will be surprises for sure.

The technological stocks in both the US and Europe are in great evidence. But new-style solutions are not to be neglected. There rush of technology, software in the lead, is pushing the Indian stock exchange to continuous record highs.

Great expectations, finally, for the debut at the NYSE of the first ETF (passively managed investment fund) on bitcoin futures, now one step away from the April record. This was announced by ProShares, the company that managed to get the green light from the US stock exchange authority, which in the last four years had rejected the launch of at least ten ETFs, under the direction of Jay Clayton. In August, the new director Gary Gensler had instead opened the possibility of investment vehicles of this type. It could be an opportunity for a new pull up.

Finally, thegold. Optimistic comments are beginning to be read because a higher global inflation rate should favor it in the long run. But, so far, the world of finance has favored the solution of cryptocurrencies.