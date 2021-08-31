Stock market and investments: eyes on Wall Street, Bitcoin and green bonds

In the stock market Wall Street confirms its highs, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq continuing to rise despite the resurgence of SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to the Delta variant. Investors seem to have positively judged the definitive approval of Pfizer and BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine by the FDA, considering the Covid-19 strategy to be right and the tools available today to contain the virus valid.

In the cryptocurrency sector, the focus is on the new Bitcoin rally, on which, however, volatility remains very strong. The crypto token has returned to around $ 900 billion in market capitalization, dragging the entire digital coin market and posting a 40% rise in the last month. In the meantime, mining could also resume at full capacity, in fact, after the Chinese squeeze, companies are moving to Kazakhstan and Canada to continue mining.

On the wave of the ecological transition and the contrast of climate change it is record for green bonds, with the Bloomberg report reported by Ansa that found a global issue of almost 300 billion in the first half of 2021. This is a considerable result, taking into account that in all of 2020 309 billion green bonds were sold, with an activity that today involves as many as 49 countries and 20 different currencies, for a phenomenon destined to grow to be monitored with great attention.

How to invest in the stock market to seize new opportunities

To take advantage of the new possibilities offered by the market, it is essential to focus first of all on formation, learning the basics of financial trading to manage risk efficiently and operate with an effective strategy. According to the guide of BagMarket which explains how the Stock Exchange works, to invest online on the market you must first of all be aware of all the opportunities present, to understand which approach to adopt based on your needs.

The conventional option is the trading of securities, trying to buy the assets when the price is convenient and then resell them when they reach a higher price, thus obtaining an operating margin. It is a focused approach medium and long-term time horizons, choosing between solutions such as growth investing or value investing, or focusing on fast-growing stocks linked to trends or on undervalued solid companies.

Otherwise it is possible invest in the stock market with online trading, speculating on asset price fluctuations through contracts for difference (CFDs). This strategy includes a focus on technical analysis, while in the trading of securities fundamental analysis is preferred, although the study of charts is also essential. Unlike buying shares, the CFD trading it allows you to operate with derivative products, to invest with a lower capital and to open positions in any direction of the price.

Either way it is essential create sound investment strategies, using adequate skills in money management, risk management and selecting the right securities to invest in. Also one is essential correct diversification, to decrease risk and protect capital. In this way, it is possible to seize the new opportunities offered by equity, operating with prudence and awareness, gradually improving one’s skills, always remaining up-to-date in the financial and macroeconomic fields.

Stock market and investments: what to expect in the coming months?

For many analysts in the coming months we could see the strengthening of value investments, a style that could be rewarded by raising real interest rates and stabilizing central bank monetary policies. Obviously it is difficult to think of a further rally on the part of Wall Street, taking into account that several experts are already considering today overvalued US equity.

For European stock exchanges there could be greater room for further growth, although some markets such as Germany are also at risk of overperforming. The Chinese market also presents a series of critical issues, with Beijing increasingly interventionist in the private sector and, according to some observers, struggling with a systemic change of strategy. The best opportunities could come fromemerging equity, where the decade of subdued performance could be poised for a turnaround.