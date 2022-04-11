Stock market: Asia down with fears for Covid in China – Economy

(ANSA) – MILAN, APRIL 11 – The new peak of Covid cases in China, together with the rise in the 10-year Treasury yield in the US, at the highest since 2019, beyond the equivalent rate on Chinese debt, weigh on Asian stock exchanges, which recorded a decline, pushing the MSCI index to lose more than 1.5%. Also driving the indices down is the fact that March consumer and factory prices in China rose beyond expectations, with the addition of new guidelines on removing the data monopoly, which penalized technological. In the background are global uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and fears of the Fed’s more aggressive policy, coupled with high inflation. On the currency front, the yen fell to 125.28 against the dollar, the lowest since August 2015. In China, with markets still open, Shanghai lost 2.2% and Shenzhen 2.8%, like Hong Kong. In Japan, the Topix closed down 0.3% and the Nikkei lost 0.6% while trading is still ongoing. Taiwan finished the session in the red by 1.3% and in Korea the Kospi lost 0.2%, while the Kosdaq 1.2%, exchanges still in progress. In contrast only Australia, which closed the slight rise (+ 0.1%). India recorded a drop of 0.4% in open markets. (HANDLE).

