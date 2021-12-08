Business

Stock market, boom debut for International Care. Now look abroad

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Tear, so far theoretical, at the debut for the International Care Company, a company providing health care services, to the person, to the car and to the home. On the day of its debut on the Euronext Growth Milan list (the former Aim), the freshman fails to make a price but records a theoretical opening at 3.15 euros per share, with an increase of 50% compared to the placement that took place at 2.1 euros.

During the admission phase, the Brianza-based company raised 2.5 million euros, against a demand equal to approximately 4 times the offer. “For us it is a turning point – the CEO explains to Radiocor. Gualtiero Ventura a few minutes before the bell rings in Piazza Affari – the funds raised with the listing will be used for the development and control of technology, which is increasingly fundamental, combined with the human factor. We are looking at new technologies worldwide, from Israel to the USA ”. International Care Company (Icc), in fact, was established in 2018 through the transfer of the company branch relating to personal assistance, management of satellite alarms, claims on behalf of third parties and call centers by FD Service Spa and the branch of company for the development of telemedicine projects by FD W.OR.LD Care Srl, both founded by Ventura himself. The company has thus become one of the domestic operators in the offer of personal assistance services, with a focus in the field of digital health care, also operating at an international level (indirectly through IAG of which it holds 9.53% of the capital) . Now the leap to Piazza Affari.

The resources deriving from the listing on the stock exchange will also make it possible to “look at foreign markets. Our idea is to transfer what we are doing today in Italy, with our technology, to third markets, particularly in Eastern Europe or in the Mediterranean basin. We can have excellent chances “. As for possible future acquisitions, “at the moment we are looking around, we do not see competitors but it is not certain that we cannot find the partner who gives us a complementary value to what we already do today”.

