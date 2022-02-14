Stock market crash, bucking Bitcoin

The weekend just ended black week of the bags but what led to a cross collapse of the stock market? Let’s see it together.

The reasons for the stock market crash

The Fed has communicated the value of the Consumer Price Index or the average increase in the prices of a basket of consumer goods and services of large and daily consumption established by the BLS (Bureau of Labor Statistics) compared to the same period of the previous year; in essence, the CPI is what we commonly call with the term inflation.

The figure expressed last week has alarmed and displaced the markets as it diverges from forecasts that gave it a maximum of 7% and which were largely exceeded with a unexpected 7.5%.

This fact meant that the perfect conditions were established for one actual escape from both Nasdaq and S&P 500 stocks in favor of the bond market and safe haven assets.

Raw materials are rising

Also complicit in the winds of war in Eastern Europe which can take on a global dimension at least for the strategic importance and for what is at stake, theThe price of raw materials has skyrocketed: Gas, electricity and oil above all have grown at exorbitant levels and Brent is even expected to exceed 100 with a target of 150 according to some analysts.

Gold and Bitcoin go against the trend

However, raw materials are not the only ones to have been galvanized by this geopolitical and financial situation. Also Gold and Bitcoin have sounded the charge.

The yellow metal, seen by many as a safe haven asset par excellence, almost stands at the highest since last year around 1800 dollars per gram albeit with a wide swing in terms of volatility.

The virtual currency is also very good: BTC, which in the last week had also reached 40,000 dollars and then dropped to 38,000, on Friday which proved to be an excellent asset in terms of safe haven. When the whole American stock market collapsed, against the trend Bitcoin recovered ground, returning just below $ 38,500. This positive deviation from what the market was showing, combined with the fact that the virtual currency is at the levels of mid-January, give hope to analysts of the main players who see cryptocurrency as a possible target of $ 50,000 by June.

The Fed and inflation

An extraordinary meeting of the Fed to put a stop to the CPI and therefore cheer up Nasdaq, S&P 500 and investors.

Goldman Sachs is likely to see an increase of 1.75 basis points within the year, to be carried out in 7 steps, the first in March which could already be 0.50. The American stock market, and especially its investors, are eagerly awaiting the measures that the central bank will adopt after, following the inflation data, the crash made itself felt and Friday 2.78% was left on the field.

At today’s meeting, rumors say that quantitative easing can be halted and the rate file postponed to March. We’ll see.