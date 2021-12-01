Stock market: Europe tonic with optimism on Omicron, Milan + 1.6% – Economy

European stock exchanges recovered after the drops in previous sessions caused by fears of the impact on the economy of the Omicron variant. Among investors, attention also remains high on the moves of central banks, and in particular of the Fed with the arrival of the beige book in the evening. The stoxx 600 area index gains 0.9%. Toniche London (+ 1.3%), Frankfurt (+ 1.4%) and Madrid (+ 1.5%), Paris (+ 1.2%), Milan (+ 1.6%). The lists are supported by energy (+ 2.8%), with the price of oil rising, with the WTI at 68.56 dollars per barrel (+ 3.5%) and the Brent at 71.84. dollars (+ 3.8%). Gas is also on the rise. In Amsterdam the price rises 1.7% to 94.10 euros per MWh. In London, 241 pennies per Mmbtu, the British thermal unit equivalent to 28.26 cubic meters, grew by 1.1%. Among the equity sectors, finance is also growing with banks (+ 1.7%) and insurance (+ 1.4%). Positive were the airlines (+ 4.7%) and tourism (+ 2.7%), heavily penalized in recent days due to fears of new restrictions linked to covid. Utilities were flat (-0.05%), affected by the performance of the energy market. On the currency front the euro against the dollar is down to 1.1323 in London. On the raw materials front, there was a drop in gold (-0.8%) and silver (-0.1%).