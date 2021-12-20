Stock market: heavy Europe with Omicron fears and oil drop – Economy

The European stock exchanges continue the heavy session. The price lists of the Old Continent are affected by fears about possible containment measures to face the increase in infections of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The sharp drop in the price of oil also arrives on the markets with the WTI falling below the threshold of $ 70 per barrel. Spotlights also focused on the news concerning the economic policy of the US administration. On the currency front, meanwhile, the euro against the dollar is up to 1.1268 in London. The stoxx 600 area index fell 2.01%. Sales in London (-1.7%), Paris (-1.8%), Frankfurt (-2.2%) and Madrid (-2%). Energy weighs on the lists (-2.3%), with WTI oil falling to 67.73 dollars a barrel and Brent at 70.56 dollars. Gas prices in Europe are on the rise. In Amsterdam, the prices recorded an increase of 3.15% to 141.22 euros per MWh. In London, prices rose by 4.8% to 361 pennies per Mmbtu, the British thermal unit equivalent to 28.26 cubic meters. Banks were also down (-2%), with Bnp Paribas making little move (-0.04%), after the sale of some assets in the US, and insurance companies (-2.6%). In the Old Continent, cars suffer (-3%), with Volvo (-4%), Volkswagen (-3.9%), Porsche (-3.6%), Renault (-3.7%). Also bad was fashion (-1.7%), tourism (-2.7%) and airlines (-4%).

The spread between BTP and German Bund opened up to 133 points, compared to the 130 points of the closing on Friday. The 10-year yield rises to 0.95%, compared to 0.94 on the eve.

The Asian stock exchanges closed the first session of the week down. The increase in infections of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and the effects on the economic recovery are in the spotlight. Headlights also focused on the decisions of central banks with the Chinese one (PBOC) which cut the Loan prime rate for the first time in 20 months. The Fed’s decisions are also perplexing among investors, with Tokyo falling sharply (-2.13%). On the currency market, the yen strengthens against the dollar at 113.40, and against the euro at 127.70. Markets still open in the red also Hong Kong (-2%), Shanghai (-1%), Shenzhen (-1.7%), Seoul (-1.8%) and Mumbai (-2.5%).

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange closed the session with heavy losses in the wake of the Omicron variant, due to the halt to Joe Biden’s US economic recovery plan on which Democratic Senator Joe Manchin anticipated his opposition and due to the collapse of the real estate sector securities: the Hang Seng index lost 1.93%, to 22,744.86 points. Kaisa (-14.23%) returned to trading after the non-payment of a 400 million dollar bond; Evergrande (-9.88%) saw an attempt to make it private fail; Shimao (-8.59%) agreed to sell shares in a real estate development plan in Hong Kong, recording capital gains.